In all three facets, it has been one mode throughout the fall: full speed ahead.
A high-flying fall continued in the Section 7-5A championship for the Andover football team Nov. 5, sprinting past rival Elk River 49-31 at home to advance to the state tournament with an undefeated 10-0 record.
It was the second meeting of the season against rival Elk River, which was coming off of a 54-37 win over Duluth East in the semifinals.
Andover jolted out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead, striking on touchdown passes of 61 yards from Connor Develice to Ben Kopetzki and 19 yards from Develice to Evan Kalmes, as well as Caden Wheeler’s first of four touchdowns on the night.
The teams traded second-quarter scores, with Develice and Wheeler rushing for touchdowns to give the Huskies a 35-18 halftime advantage.
Andover put the game out of reach in the second half, as Wheeler added two more touchdowns and the Elks never pulled closer than three possessions.
“I thought our players did a great job against a really good Elk River football team,” Andover head coach Tom Develice said. “We came physically and mentally ready to play in all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. It’s always tough facing a team a second time, especially one that you previously beat. Coaches worry that players could take a team lightly because you beat them before. However, we are extremely lucky with our team this year and senior leadership because they look at every opponent the same and prepare to be successful each week no matter who the opponent is.”
The team has thrived with a veteran roster on both sides of the ball paving the path to success. The Huskies went 6-0 a year ago, and now enter the state tournament this fall an unblemished 10-0.
“Senior leadership has been awesome,” Develice said. “Our kids care so much for each other that they are unwilling to let one of their teammates down. They love spending time together and want to keep this going so they have as many weeks together as possible.”
After last year’s season was initially postponed and then ultimately shortened before a state tournament could be held, this year has marked a return to a normal feel, with plenty to celebrate throughout the fall for fans. Especially as the final seconds ticked off the clock of the section championship.
“Absolutely amazing,” Develice said. “This entire year has been amazing having students, parents, youth kids, etc. in the stands cheering us on and celebrating with us after games is such a great feeling after not having any of that last year. Another feeling that I had Friday night was one of gratitude. I’m extremely lucky to have been given this opportunity at Andover. We have great coaches on staff and great players to be around every day that makes this so much more special. A great school, staff and administration that want to see the absolute best for our kids. A youth organization that shares in our mission and vision to make football one of the greatest experiences for any of our players K-12. Great parents that will do whatever it takes to support their children and support our football program. And finally, a great community that shares in the pride of being an Andover Husky!”
The Huskies enter state undefeated, having started the season strong and then progressively improving throughout the fall.
“We believe that we have been playing more together than ever, and are bettering ourselves game by game,” said team captains Samuel Angell, Ben Audette, Connor Develice, Weston Knox and Caden Wheeler. “Everyone is focused and determined to meet our goals. We have had faith in each other on both sides of the ball. offense and defense always have each other’s backs and we don’t back down from any challenge that comes our way. Everyone on the team is very excited to compete at the state tournament this year. We are all looking forward to the opportunity and making the most of every moment.”
Andover will take on Rogers in the Class 5A state quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at Osseo High School. The winner advances to the state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Class 6A
Top-ranked Lakeville South defeated Anoka 67-14 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Nov. 5.
Jacob Deutschman connected with Cullen McKay on touchdown passes from 49 and 14 yards out in the second quarter of the game, finishing with 312 yards passing. McKay caught six passes for 162 yards, Elijah Paulson had nine receptions for 72 yards and Tommy Barrett caught seven passes for 62 yards, while Logan LaChance rushed for 60 yards.
The Tornadoes finished the season with a record of 6-4.
