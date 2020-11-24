In a normal season, an undefeated record and section championship would be followed by entering the state tournament as a title favorite.
But while a pandemic-altered high school football season was anything but normal, it was no doubt unforgettable for Andover, rolling through its schedule undefeated at 6-0 and being crowned the Section 7-5A champions.
“It means a ton to our players, coaches, parents, school and community,” Andover head coach Tom Develice said. “First, it talks about the special team we had this year. There were no excuses by this team. In the year of 2020, you could make a lot - but they never did. When we started in June with our summer workouts, you could sense things were different and players had a different mindset even though we were training differently than they ever had because of COVID restrictions. As the summer continued and we progressed into the fall, this team had the right attitude even when it looked like they weren’t going to have a season. Our team really took on the attitude of being grateful and playing like it’s your last game; because with COVID each and every week really could have been your last one. They worked hard, built a brotherhood and family together and deserved the conference and section championships they won!”
After the delayed start to the season, Andover ventured over three hours north to defeat Bemidji 17-7, then topped rival Elk River 22-7. Following convincing wins over Buffalo, St. Francis and Cambridge-Isanti, the Huskies finished the regular season with a 27-17 victory over Rogers Nov. 13. That proved to be the season finale following a state shutdown order, with the Huskies crowned section champ over fellow finalist Cambridge-Isanti, which they beat 43-6 Nov. 6.
“I thought our team played really well,” Develice said. “Our defense was our strength all year long and played consistently at a high level every single week. I thought our offense really grew during the year and got better every single week. By the end we were playing well on both sides of the ball. In addition, our special teams really did a great job. We were consistent with our PATs, our punt team did a great job to change the field position battle and our punt return team had a couple TDs. All things that can help with the momentum of every game.”
Andover finished as the top team in the North Central Blue district and one of five undefeated teams in Class 5A.
A unique end to a unique season, for a uniquely dominant team.
“This team was special because of the brotherhood and family mentality they had,” Develice said. “Our defense was a strength. The offense struggled early on and put our defense in some bad situations. Our kids never blamed each other and never pointed fingers; they just competed every time they stepped on the field! We had a ton of kids that wanted to see others succeed greater than themselves. That unselfish attitude and competitive attitude carried us all season long.
“What I’ll remember the most is how well we came together as a team in 2020. Our players and coaches displayed strength, resiliency and integrity during a season that had so many unknowns. I’ve always believed that the success of any team will be seen 20-30 years down the road when our players become spouses, parents and even grandparents. Seeing first-hand how this team handled so much adversity this year, I’m confident all of our players will continue to make us proud and do great things for years to come.”
Cambridge-Isanti 45, Coon Rapids 28
Coon Rapids concluded its season with a Section 7-5A playoff game Nov. 19, falling 45-28 at Cambridge-Isanti.
The Cardinals found the endzone four times on the night, three scores coming through the air.
Jordan Doe finished with 273 yards passing and three touchdowns, with Sonny Thao the top target with six receptions for 112 yards and two scores. David Geebli had three catches for 56 yards, Mustafa Moneer had five receptions for 52 yards and Dominck Olemann brought in a touchdown reception. Doe added 116 yards rushing and a touchdown and Geebli rushed for 96 yards.
Defensively, Emanuel Gordon had 13 tackles and Marceat Benard-Hibbler had 10 tackles and a forced fumble, with the duo also teaming up on a sack. Geebli finished with 10 tackles as well.
