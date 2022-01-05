Feature
Andover girls hockey seniors Sara Kaiser and Ashley Grabau, who have helped lead the top-ranked Huskies to a 12-0 start to the season, most recently defeating third-ranked Minnetonka 4-3 in the finals of the Walser Invitational to close out 2021 on a late game-winner by Kaiser.
SARA KAISER
Start in hockey
“I started skating when I was 3 years old in the small backyard rink my dad made at our house. My father got me interested in the sport, because he used to play and I also think I was interested in the sport because my older brother played hockey too — I used to try and wear his equipment around the house when I was little, pretending to play.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about hockey would be meeting new people and having the opportunity to become a family by the end of the season. I have also enjoyed all the traveling I have been able to do due to my hockey experiences.”
Favorite part about position
“I enjoy how fast I can move the puck with my linemates, and of course, scoring.”
Best part of team
“I enjoy how close of a bond my team has and how supportive we all are of each other both on and off the ice. Former linemates came to our game over winter break and it was like old times, laughs, hugs and of course jabs at each other.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“How addictive the sport can be. … For instance, if I am off for a few days, I miss it. I miss the sounds, feeling of the ice, the adrenaline from the speed of movement and my friends.”
Top high school hockey memory
“My favorite memory has to be winning the state tourney in 2020! I will never forget that feeling when the final buzzer went off and my teammates rushed off the bench to hug each other. I also remember the big hug I gave my goalie friend Uma from Edina.”
ASHLEY GRABAU
Start in hockey
“I was 3 years old when I started skating and about 4 when I began to play hockey. The movie ‘Young Blood’ was what inspired me to play hockey.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about hockey is making memories every day with my teammates, as well as growing as a person. I also love how challenging the game can be, but also the speed and compete level that comes with it.”
Favorite part about position
“My favorite part about being center is how I am able to help out in many aspects of the game, whether that is helping my defense out in corners or transitioning into offense to get the puck down the ice.”
Best part of team
“I love how everyone on the team is so hard working and we can be silly and energetic, but also the ability to push each other every day to continue to be better.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“One thing other people may not realize about hockey is how the first few steps onto the ice can make you forget about any hardships happening outside of the rink.”
Top high school hockey memory
“My favorite memory playing for Andover was winning state with all my teammates!”
