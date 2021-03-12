Feature
Defending state champion Andover girls hockey’s senior center Madelynn Jurgensen
Start in hockey
“I started playing hockey when I was 3 years old. I always wanted to play hockey because both of my older brothers played, and my dad was their coach so I grew up at the rink.”
Enjoy most about sport
“What I enjoy most about hockey is the competitive nature of the sport, the singing and dancing in the locker room before games and practices, and all of the close bonds I have with my teammates!”
Favorite part about position
“I love playing center because of how much ice you have to cover, and how you also get to play like a defenseman in the D-zone. I also enjoy being the one counted on to win the faceoffs.”
What makes team successful
“I believe that our team is so successful because of our team-first mentality, and each and every one of us accepting our roles on the team so that we are able to accomplish our end goal as state champions. We all know the hard work and dedication needed to be successful and play as one. We are also very close off the ice, which helps the chemistry on the ice flow even better!”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“That when you decide to pursue hockey, it is not just another sport, it is your life. If you want to get better you have to skip some things you may want to go to in order to better yourself, because there are others out there doing the same. Also, with hockey comes lifelong friendships with your teammates that are like no other! They become like family.”
Top high school hockey memories
“My favorite high school hockey memories would definitely be scoring the game-winning goal against Elk River in four overtimes in sections, and of course beating Edina last season leading us to be the 2020 girls state high school hockey champions!”
