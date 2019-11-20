The feature
A Little defense goes a long way for the Andover girls hockey team. Senior captain Kennedy Little is a leading force along the blue line for the reigning Section 7AA champion Huskies, who have allowed just five goals in four wins to open the season, including a 1-0 shutout over three-time defending state champion Edina.
Start in hockey
“I started playing hockey at the age of 5. My parents decided to put me in the sport.”
Favorite part of hockey
“Hockey is a true passion of mine and I have so much love for the game. What I enjoy most is knowing that whenever I am at hockey, I will be having a good time. Hockey has also taught me that hard work truly pays off, and it is the best feeling when it does.”
Best part of team
“Thanks to the girls I play with, the environment of our team is truly special. We can always joke around and have a good time, but also when it comes to game time, it’s all business.”
Enjoy most about position
“My favorite part of defense is knowing you’re a big part of keeping the opposing team from scoring. The best feeling is stopping an odd-man rush.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“What some people might not realize about hockey is that in order to be a good player (like most sports), it’s not what you do on ice, it’s what you do on your own time to become the best you can be. Off-ice training is just as important as on-ice training.”
Top high school hockey memories
“My favorite high school hockey memories are the state appearances the past two years. It is a once-in-a-lifetime feeling, and it’s a whole different game of hockey at the Xcel.”
