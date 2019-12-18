The feature
A focal point for the Andover girls basketball team a year ago, returning All-Northwest Suburban Conference shooting guard Sydney White is off to a strong start again this winter, averaging 18.2 points an outing through six games for the Huskies.
Start in basketball
“My dad was a basketball player, so he got me into the sport as a second grader. Believe it or not, dance was my passion at the time, and come fourth grade I wanted to do competitive dance, but my parents wanted me to try one year of traveling basketball first before making my decision. Halfway through the season, I fell in love with basketball and never looked back!”
Enjoy most about basketball
“I enjoy the fact that there is always so much to learn about the game of basketball, and that it teaches you so many life lessons about dealing with adversity, work ethic, teamwork and so much more. I also enjoy being part of a team and making fun memories with my friends/teammates.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part about my team is how we compete against each other every day with a common goal to make each other better.”
Looking forward to most about senior season
“I’m really wanting to relax and just enjoy the ride of my senior season. But with that being said, I’m excited about working hard, getting better and hopefully earning an opportunity to go to the state tournament.”
Favorite part of position
“As a shooting guard, I enjoy being in the position to handle the ball, shoot the three and drive to the rim.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“If you really want to be the best that you can be at the game of basketball, it takes a lot of work and repetitions on your own time.”
Top high school basketball memories
“Some of my favorite high school basketball memories include going to the state tournament in ninth grade, tying the Andover High School single game scoring record of 39 points as a junior, our comeback win against Anoka last season to advance in the section tournament and dancing with my teammates before every game to ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ by Whitney Houston.”
