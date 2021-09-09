Feature
Andover football senior Caden Wheeler, who scored five touchdowns in the Huskies’ season-opening 49-14 win over Brainerd.
Start in football
“I started playing football when I was in first grade. My parents got me into football because of the overall love for the sport and the interest I showed at a young age.”
Enjoy most about team
“I enjoy how close of a team we are. Our team has a special bond across all position groups, and there’s not one person who wouldn’t put their body on the line for one another.”
Favorite part about position
“I like wearing down a defense and throughout the game, watching them get slower and slower. I also like when we run the ball so well that it creates explosive pass plays.”
Looking forward to most about season
“I’m looking forward to building and expanding the brotherhood that this team already has and just enjoying every last moment I have with them.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“In order to play the game, you have to be a little crazy, you have to want to go and put your body on the line for others to succeed.”
Top high school football memory
“When we completed our revenge tour last season, as we beat every team we lost to the year before. It really was just awesome to speak our goals into existence as a group.”
