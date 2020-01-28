The feature
Already a state-qualifying swimmer leading into this season, Andover boys swimming and diving’s Mason Smisek has followed with a dominant senior season. Smisek recently won the 100-yard freestyle and placed second in the 100 backstroke, while also aiding a pair of top-three relays, at the Section 7AA True Team meet. The focus now turns to preparing for the final stretch of the season, with individual section and state meets upcoming at the end of February."
Start in swimming
“My mom encouraged me to join the Great Wolf Swim Team when I was 9 years old. I always loved being at the pool, so naturally I fell in love with the sport.”
Enjoy most about swimming
“Swimming is a tough sport and I’ve always enjoyed this aspect because it is very rewarding to complete a hard practice.”
Best part of team
“The camaraderie on the Andover swim team is very strong. Everyone gets along with each other despite our differences. I enjoy being a mentor to my younger teammates.”
Favorite event
“My favorite event is the 100 backstroke because it has always been an event I excel at, due to my height.”
Most challenging part about your sport
“The most challenging part of swimming for me is the mental aspect. It took years for me to find confidence when I race, and I can safely say it is the most important part of the sport.”
Top high school swimming memories
“Team bonding experiences have always been memorable to me. It doesn’t matter where I am: altitude training in Utah, Fargo or at a teammate’s house; having fun with my teammates is the easiest way to make memories and it makes the training a little more bearable.”
