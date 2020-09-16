Feature
Andover boys soccer senior Alex Cole, a four-year varsity player, current captain and an all-state selection a year ago.
Start in soccer
“I started playing soccer when I was 5 years old. It was fun and I felt like I was good at it.”
Favorite part of midfield
“I love to create passes that allow my teammates to score. My favorite part of playing midfielder is playmaking.”
Enjoy most about team
“My teammates are fun to be around.”
Something people might not realize about sport
“People don’t realize how hard it is to make a perfect pass.”
Top high school soccer memory
“Winning the Northwest Suburban Conference last year.”
