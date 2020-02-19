Austin Learned and the Andover boys basketball team have picked up steam as the season has gone along, going 9-5 since the new year to strengthen their postseason positioning with Section 7AAAA play looming just two weeks away. Learned provided his biggest offensive performance Feb. 12, recording 31 points in a 77-61 rivalry win over Anoka.
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball when I was 6 because of my dad. He was in a rec league with his friends and some of my earliest memories are of going to his games.”
Enjoy most about basketball
“Playing with my friends and winning games.”
Favorite part of team
“The team is really fun because of how funny each player is on and off the court. It is always a good time.”
Team’s greatest strength
“Our ability to get the ball into the post and get open kick-out threes out of it.”
Toughest part about the sport
“The adversity that your team has to face when your best player goes down with a season-ending injury.”
Top high school basketball memory
“Scoring my 30th point against Anoka and hearing the crowd get louder than I’ve ever heard them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.