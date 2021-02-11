Feature
Legacy Christian Academy girls basketball senior Mya Bredemus
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball when I was in sixth grade. The main reason I started playing basketball was that my sister played basketball and I loved watching her and wanted to play basketball.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the relationship between my teammates and the energy we bring to the court. I enjoy basketball because I am always learning something new about myself and the sport.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part of the basketball team is on and off the court we are pushing each other to be a better person. We are a second family.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Many might not realize that basketball can be more physical with teammates than others may realize. That’s why being a family is so important.”
Appreciate most about season
“Just being able to play basketball with all the circumstances of the year.”
Top high school basketball memories
“My favorite memory of basketball is playing with my sister on her senior night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.