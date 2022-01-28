Sorry, an error occurred.
Andover's Nate Beberg
Staff Writer
Feature
Andover wrestling senior Nate Beberg, currently ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AAA at 220.
Start in wrestling
“I was in kindergarten (6 years old) when I started wrestling. I started because my mom suggested it after I always tried to wrestle my brothers.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part is getting better with my teammates every day, and seeing them and our team succeed because of our hard work.”
Greatest challenge
“The most challenging part is dealing with all the aspects of wrestling that are not in a normal sport like competing alone, hard practices, and having to fight through the pain in every match.”
Best part of team
“I like goofing around and having fun with my teammates and coaches.”
Something people might not realize about sport
“It’s very tough mentally and not just physically.”
Top high school wrestling memories
“Postseason eating challenges with teammates are some of my favorite memories.”
