Andover girls soccer senior Chloe Voss. The Huskies have opened the year 5-1-1 and are currently ranked sixth in Class AAA.
Start in soccer
“I was only 4 years old when I started playing soccer and I instantly fell in love with it! My mom was the biggest influence in getting me involved in the sport. She said that she noticed how much I loved to run, pretty much from the time I could walk. She even said it felt like I skipped walking and went straight from crawling to running! Naturally, she thought soccer would be a great fit for me and it turned out that she was right!”
Enjoy most about team
“My favorite part about my Andover soccer team is the amazing friendships I’ve made and the girls who I get to play soccer with every day! We make each other laugh, support each other after tough days, and we have each other’s backs no matter what.”
Favorite part about position
“I play wing back and my favorite part is the endurance it takes to be successful in this position. I love running and working hard and both are required to be a good wing back.”
Biggest challenge
“Going into this season, the most challenging part of my position was adjusting to a new formation we’ve switched to. It took a while and lots of hard work, but I enjoyed the challenge and feel like I made the adjustments and mastered the changes!”
Looking forward to this season
“Going into my senior year, what I am most looking forward to is playing and working hard with these girls one last time! It would also be really cool to make it to state with them as well!”
Top Andover soccer memories
“I have so many memories of the time I’ve spent with my teammates — these are friendships I will cherish throughout my life! One of my favorite memories was going to Duluth and staying overnight with my team at the beginning of the season. The trip was always a great way to kick off the year and an awesome time for team bonding!”
