Feature
Andover boys lacrosse senior Kollin Weikel, who has 20 goals and nine assists in eight games
Start in lacrosse
“About 8 years old. My dad was a coach for the high school and I would play catch in the backyard with him when I was younger.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part of lacrosse definitely has to be scoring goals.”
Best part of team
“Despite whether we are winning or losing, we always try to have fun.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“Every game is like running a marathon.”
Top high school lacrosse memories
“All the games and tournaments growing up with my friends and teammates.”
