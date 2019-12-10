Once again, the Anoka dance team is poised to be a force to be reckoned with.
The Twisters returned to state in both kick and jazz last winter, finishing in the top eight in both, and bring many of the pieces back as they eye another strong run this season.
Captains for Anoka are Kaitlyn Dechene, Bailey Eakins, Abby Schurrer and Sophie Westervelt.
“We are returning a very strong senior and sophomore class to our varsity roster,” Anoka head coach Megan Heidemann said. “The team practiced together this summer and has been focusing on strength and conditioning to be prepared for this season. … We had our biggest group of ‘Tornado Force’ participants in the spring and summer ever!”
Anoka earned a spot in the state finals two years ago and was just outside the top six last year. Now the goal is to keep progressing.
“Our goal is always to improve,” Heidemann said. “Improve on each practice. Improve on each performance. … Our goal is to begin to make the changes and corrections to our routines to better reflect on the score sheet.”
Among the early season competition for the Twisters has been an NWSC jazz meet and a runner-up varsity finish in Brainerd.
“Our scores in Brained were low in difficulty, so we have beefed up our routine with some harder skills,” Heidemann said. “We need to now focus on executing those more difficult skills as well.”
PACT Charter is also coming off of dual state tournament appearances after finishing as the runner-up in Section 2A in both kick and jazz last year.
Andover finished eighth in Section 4AAA in jazz and tied for 10th with St. Francis in kick. St. Francis also finished 11th in jazz. Coon Rapids took 12th in jazz and 13th in kick.
