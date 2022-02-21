PACT Charter celebrated extending its state streak to six years in a row with a runner-up finish at the Section 2A Championships Feb. 12. PACT went on to earn 11th in jazz in Class A during the state meet Feb. 18-19.
PACT Charter dance closed its season at the state meet for the sixth year in a row, finishing 11th in jazz in Class A during state competition at Target Center in Minneapolis Feb. 18-19.
“I think this year’s jazz routine stood out because of its unique style in comparison to our competitors,” PACT head coach Kelsey Field said. “We picked an unconventional song for jazz and were given a lot of credit from judges for our creativity and visual layering of choreography. We also focused a lot on our turn technique this year, which ended up being one of our highest score categories.”
PACT reached state once again with a season-best performance at the Section 2A meet Feb. 12, finishing as the runner-up in a balanced field that saw five different schools advance between jazz and kick.
“The team gave their best performance of the season and brought an energy to their dancing that you could feel in the room,” Field said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better presentation of this routine from them.”
“This year is different to me because this was my last time ever hitting the sections floor,” senior captain Kyra Warner said. “So I gave my all into that performance, and it paid off. There is something so magical about sections that pushes you to fight like you have never fought before to peak your performance.”
“This one meant a lot more to me as it’s my last year dancing,” senior captain Amanda Hanson said. “There’s been a lot of challenges the last few years with COVID, so it’s amazing seeing all the hard work we put in pay off.”
Continuing the state streak was far from a given for PACT.
Rather, it was the end result of a winter of hard work and steady improvement, ascending the pack of contenders.
“What made this year’s qualification so special was the climb we took to get there,” Field said. “We had many new tough teams in our section this year and started the season ranking eighth out of 14 in jazz. We stuck to our plan and worked hard to make our vision a reality, and by sections we were ranking third on recent leaderboards. Getting second was a shocking but affirming reward for the resilience this team demonstrated this season.”
“Our motto this year is ‘Make It Count,’ and I love being able to look back at our season and know we did just that,” Hanson said. “From every 5:30 AM practice to far away competition and constantly changing plans, we gave it our all."
