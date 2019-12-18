With the stakes raised, and the points doubled, the Anoka dance team knew anything was possible heading into the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships finals Dec. 14. All it would take? One performance where every little piece of their performance came together.
“We knew we had some team goals headed into our kick performance on Saturday,” Anoka head coach Megan Heidemann said. “Considering we only have two conference meets (one for jazz and one for kick) and that the conference championship is worth double points, the girls knew anything was truly possible. Our kick conference meet performance at Andover wasn’t the strongest performance we could put together, so our main goal Saturday was dance clean and dance together and the rest is up to the judges.”
Mission accomplished.
Finishing with a rank score of 7 – just behind champion Maple Grove’s 6 – the Twisters dazzled, securing season runner-up honors, one of the top conference performances in program history.
“We focused during the week a lot on our team mentality and what it means to be a part of our team,” Heidemann said. “The girls crushed their performance on Saturday in kick. It was the first time I saw them really come together on the floor this season and it was pretty spectacular. I said to one of my assistant coaches as we walked off the floor, ‘I think I could cry right now.’ It was just so rewarding to have their efforts pay off in a performance like that regardless of placement. They work so hard every single day and Saturday opened their eyes to the true potential they have as a team. As far as I know, this is the first time in school history that we have ended the season as NWSC High Kick runner-up and our only better finish would be our conference title from the 2017-2018 season. It’s pretty exciting. The moment we celebrated as a team following the announcement, and the excitement in the dressing room when we told the team the official news will stick with me and this team for a long time.”
When the calendar turns, the team’s focus will turn as well, gearing up for the final stretch of the regular season – including its home invite Jan. 11 – as it seeks another state tournament run in February. The Twisters placed top-eight in both kick and jazz in Class AAA a year ago.
“Saturday really opened our eyes to the things this team is capable of,” Heidemann said. “Monday’s practice brought a new excitement that I haven’t seen in a while. This group is as dedicated as they are talented and we (and them) cannot wait to see where the rest of the season will take them. Our JV teams will be practicing hard for medals at their JV Championships at the end of January and varsity will be focused on the end goal of the State Tournament for the sixth season in a row. My seniors have been to state in both jazz and high kick every year thus far, so they are hungry for two more medals.
“Two years ago we earned the double section title and made finals in kick - I know my girls have that in the back of their minds too. We have some exciting things planned for the remainder of our season. We are doing an entirely new jazz routine, which is something we have never done before. The girls have known this is coming for a few weeks and yesterday they couldn’t run into the gym faster! This is something our team hasn’t done before, however many of the south metro teams do it. We knew if we were going to do it, this is the group that can handle it. We started the routine yesterday and the passion and commitment to the piece they are already showing is magic. We can’t wait to show off the new routine in January! We have a little trick up our sleeves with our kick routine as well, but my lips are sealed on that one!”
The Twisters also earned sixth in jazz at the NWSC Championships. Andover took ninth in kick and 10th in jazz and Coon Rapids was 13th in kick and jazz.
St. Francis finished as the runner-up in a Mississippi 8 Conference kick meet at Big Lake Dec. 10, then took third place in AA jazz and fourth place in AA kick at the Lakeville North Invitational Dec. 14.
PACT finished as the runner-up in jazz at the Melrose Invitational Dec. 14.
