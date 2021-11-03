For the first time in 42 years, the Anoka boys cross-country team is heading to state.
Featuring a tight scoring pack separated by less than a minute, the Tornadoes made history in a tightly contested top three on its home course in the Section 7AAA Championships Oct. 27, claiming second place and the state bid.
Leading the charge for the Tornadoes were Nicholas Becker and Tyler Nosko, with Becker earning fifth overall in 16:23.85 and Nosko securing eighth in 16:33.27. The Tornadoes remaining three scorers were bunched closely behind, as Grant Bursey earned 12th in 16:55.85, Lucas Liabraaten earned 14th in 16:59.39 and Danny Ness earned 23rd in 17:23.10, followed by Lucas Fernandez in 18:21.09 and Ethan Wellman in 18:27.66.
The Andover boys’ leading duo of Gabriel Birkmeier and Cameron Heppner each qualified for state individually in a third-place team finish. Birkmeier was the runner-up in 15:52.67 and Heppner earned fourth in 16:17.56, joined in the top 25 by Jack Jendro (17:05.49), Aidan McKeefry (17:12.14) and Brandon Board (17:25.71).
The Coon Rapids boys earned eighth as a team, led by the top-40 trio of Payton Martinek (17:21.17), Kjell Norquist (17:42.37) and Aaron Casey (17:46.49).
In the girls race, three area individuals advanced to state as well.
The Andover girls earned fourth as a team, led by individual qualifiers in Isabel Grant in fifth place in 19:50.08 and Olivia Krafty in seventh in 20:08.98. Also in the top 40 for the Huskies were Julia Babineau (20:45.42), Sara O’Dell (21:06.83), Luca Collum (21:26.79) and Anne Jendro (21:49.03).
The Anoka girls took fifth as a team, led by individual runner-up and state qualifier Kaelyn Nelson in 18:31.98. Also in the top 40 for the Tornadoes were Abigail Namukwaya (20:58.84), Alicia Blesi (21:05.20), Gigi Bragg (21:46.72), Evyn Eppinga (21:46.93) and Jasmine Spike (21:53.38).
The Coon Rapids girls earned seventh at the meet, led by the top-40 trio of Ruby Demmer (20:55.48), Lilah Gilyard (21:09.94) and Stella Bone (22:00.56).
The state meet is Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Section 5AA
Alissa Aanenson earned 20th overall in 21:19.98 to lead the St. Francis girls to a seventh-place finish at the Section 5AA Championships in Becker Oct. 28. Weston Rolfâ was the top individual finisher for the St. Francis boys in 19:05.94.
Section 4A
Christian Conway earned 22nd in 18:46.5 and Wyatt Ward earned 34th in 19:28.0 to lead the Legacy/PACT boys to eighth at the Section 5A Championships in Pierz Oct. 29. Breanna Brandt earned 42nd in 22:49.9 to lead the Legacy/PACT girls to 11th as a team.
