Three area individuals earned all-state honors and the Anoka boys team made their first state appearance in 42 years in the Class AAA State Cross-Country Championships at St. Olaf College in Northfield Nov. 6.
The Anoka boys earned 16th as a team. It was a historic season for the Tornadoes after last year’s shortened season cost a similarly talented roster a chance to advance. It also marks a new standard and benchmark for future runners in the program to follow.
“To be on the team that hasn’t made it to state in 42 years (and qualified) really meant a lot to me,” Anoka captain Tyler Nosko said. “We thought last year was our year and then with COVID we never got the chance. Emotionally and physically it was a lot! This was a huge goal that we set and we knew if we all worked hard and did the little things right, we could do it. I feel like now since there has finally been a group of boys to go to state, the younger runners that watch us this season will have bigger aspirations for Anoka cross-country.”
Nicholas Becker was the top individual placer for Anoka, earning 64th overall in 16:47.94. As the Tornadoes did when qualifying at the section meet, a close pack followed, including Nosko (16:56.55), Grant Bursey (17:23.82), Lucas LiaBraaten (17:35.45) and Danny Ness (17:36.10) in the scoring five, then Lucas Fernandez (18:56.74) and Ethan Wellman (19:07.83).
A strong performance, with an electric, memorable atmosphere to compete in.
“I feel like the race overall went really good for me,” Nosko said. “I really just embraced it. The atmosphere was like nothing else! What made this experience so enjoyable was all the spectators, and going into the final stretch at the finish line. It was one of the most memorable races I’ve ever ran! I think I had a big smile glued to my face the whole race. Just a great last XC race for my high school career.”
Individually, Andover’s Gabriel Birkmeier delivered a blistering 5K time of 15:34.97 to capture fourth place overall in the boys race, joined in all-state status by teammate Cameron Heppner in 19th place in 16:10.08.
In the girls race, Anoka’s Kaelyn Nelson secured all-state honors as well with a 25th-place finish in a time of 18:55.47.
The Andover girls had a pair of individual qualifiers as well, with Olivia Krafty earning 63rd in 19:49.99 and Isabel Grant earning 114th in 20:32.29.
