Eischens, Droegemueller heading to NCAAs
Anoka graduates Tyler Eischens and Dylan Droegemueller both qualified for the upcoming NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships that will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis March 19-21.
Eischens, a redshirt freshman at Stanford, finished as the runner-up at 157 at the PAC 12 Championships.
Droegemueller, a redshirt freshman at North Dakota State, finished in fourth place at 141 at the Big 12 Championships.
Tabla wins Summit League triple jump
Coon Rapids graduate Joshua Tabla, a junior for Oral Roberts men’s track and field, won the Summit League indoor triple jump with a distance of 48-4.
Grosse breaks pole vault record
Coon Rapids graduate Hannah Grosse, a sophomore for Macalester women’s indoor track and field, was named the MIAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week at the end of February. Grosse broke her own school record in the pole vault at the St. Olaf Women’s Invite. The performance marked the second straight meet in which Grosse eclipsed the school record, as she went over the bar at 10-4.25 at Carleton’s Meet of the Hearts two weeks prior. Grosse went on to break her own record again March 7 at Wartburg’s Last Chance Meet with a height of 11-1.75. She also earned a spot on the All-Central Region team, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced March 9. Athletes must be ranked in the top five regionally in an individual event, or top three in a relay to receive All-Region honors.
Rooney Goaltender of the Week
Andover graduate Maddie Rooney, a senior for Minnesota-Duluth women’s hockey, earned the season’s final WCHA Goaltender of the Week Award.
Obright named UMAC Player of the Week
Anoka graduate Kate Obright, a sophomore for Minnesota Morris women’s tennis, was named the UMAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. Obright led Minnesota Morris to a win versus Crown, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and adding an 8-2 victory at No. 1 doubles.
Lentz named UMAC Pitcher of Week
Andover graduate Tommy Lentz, a senior at Wisconsin Superior, was named the UMAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week. Lentz earned a win in a 10-7 victory over Carroll, allowing just one earned run over four innings, striking out five.
St. Marie named All-UMAC
St. Francis graduate Natalie St. Marie, a senior for St. Scholastica women’s indoor track and field, was named UMAC All-Conference, winning the weight throw.
Rioux earns MIAC sportsmanship award
Nowthen’s Dylan Rioux, a senior for Hamline men’s indoor track and field, was named to the All-MIAC Sportsmanship Team.
Rooney sets record, advances to NCAAs
Andover graduate Taylor Rooney, a junior on the Gustavus men’s indoor track and field team, won the MIAC 60-meter hurdles in 8.01 seconds, a new MIAC meet record. Rooney also qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships to be held March 13-14.
Palmer fans 13 to tie record
Anoka graduate Trent Palmer tied a Jacksonville University record with 13 strikeouts in a complete-game effort as the Dolphins defeated Illinois State 16-1 March 6. Palmer’s outing earned him his second-straight Atlantic Sun Conference Pitcher of the Week Award.
Paulson named PAC 12 Freshman of the Week
Anoka graduate Abby Paulson, a freshman for Utah gymnastics, was named the PAC 12 Freshman of the Week. She performed the Red Rocks’ meet-clinching beam routine (9.95) against No. 13 Washington, helped her team claim the first-ever Pac 12 Regular Season Championship and ranks No. 9 in the nation on beam.
Ledin earns UMAC award
Anoka graduate Gunnar Ledin, a senior for Crown men’s basketball, was named Honorable Mention UMAC All-Conference.
Green selected for All-Rookie Team
St. Francis graduate Sydney Green, a first-year for St. Mary’s women’s hockey, was named to the MIAC All-Rookie Team. Green had a goal and seven assists in 18 MIAC games from the blue line.
Hartmann named Pitcher of the Week
Andover graduate Nolan Hartmann, a senior for Hamline baseball, was named the MIAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week at the end of February. Hartmann tossed three scoreless innings in relief for the Pipers in a nine-inning contest with Buena Vista. The right-hander allowed just two hits and struck out five while maintaining an unblemished earned run average in his three innings of work.
Wilson wins regional title
St. Francis graduate Aaron Wilson, a senior for Augsburg wrestling, won the Upper Midwest Regional title at 149 to qualify for the NCAA Division III Championships. Wilson also earned his 100th career victory during the tournament.
Kishish earns UMAC honors
St. Francis graduate Amanda Kishish, a senior on Wisconsin Superior softball, was named the UMAC Softball Pitcher of the Week in mid-February. Kishish tallied two complete-game wins in the season-opening weekend, allowing just four hits and one unearned run while striking out 12 batters and surrendering no walks.
Ihde named Specialist of the Week
Anoka graduate Belle Ihde, a senior for Wisconsin Stout gymnastics, was selected the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference/Kwik Trip Gymnastics Specialist of the Week in mid-February. Ihde won two individual events to lead UW-Stout to a 187.125-173.800 victory over Gustavus, capturing the uneven bars with a score of 9.450 and the floor exercise with a season-best 9.650. Ihde’s floor score was her second-best all-time score on the event, just one-tenth short of her personal record. Ihde was also selected as the UW-Stout Athlete of the Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.