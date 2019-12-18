Boys hockey
Coon Rapids used a fast start to net its first win of the season Dec. 14, striking for three goals in the first period and another two in the second to rout Cambridge-Isanti 6-1. Jake Kouri scored two goals, while Jake Van Hulzen, Dominic Espinosa, Harry Covel and Khumani Pour added multi-point games. Goalie Connor Wise recorded 36 saves.
Fifth-ranked Andover rolled past Bloomington Jefferson 7-1 Dec. 14 to improve to 4-1 on the year. Garrett Schifsky scored two goals, while Mitchell Wolfe had a goal and two assists and Hunter Jones had three assists. Two days earlier, Andover shut out Osseo 9-0.
Matt Orr scored twice and Austin Lang and Ian Andrea both scored once for Anoka in a 5-4 loss against Southwest Christian/Richfield Dec. 14.
St. Francis took Champlin Park to overtime before the Rebels emerged with a 3-2 win Dec. 14.
Boys basketball
Legacy Christian Academy continued its undefeated start to the season, rolling past Lakes International 83-35 Dec. 17 to improve to 5-0. Through five games, Jake Wald is leading the Lions offensively with 22.7 points per game, with 12.0 by Brian Halcomb and 10.3 by Carson Sharp.
PACT is also off to a strong start in the MCAA, now 4-1 on the year after defeating Metro Schools 77-54 Dec. 17. Jordan Stone is averaging 19 points and Tyler Cowden 17 through five outings.
St. Francis rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to edge Chisago Lakes 47-45 in its Mississippi 8 Conference opener Dec. 17 behind 15 points from Wyatt Schroeder and 10 from Jake Magnuson.
Armstrong stormed to a 16-point halftime lead Coon Rapids couldn’t climb back from in a 74-58 contest Dec. 17. The Cardinals are now 1-3.
Anoka fell 85-35 against seventh-ranked Park Center Dec. 17. The Tornadoes are now 1-4.
Andover fell 80-45 against Spring Lake Park Dec. 17. The Huskies are now 1-3.
Girls basketball
Andover erased a 16-point deficit to draw even late, but Spring Lake Park pulled back ahead in the closing minutes to edge the Huskies 69-63 Dec. 17. The Huskies are now 2-4.
Coon Rapids fell 54-48 in overtime at Armstrong Dec. 17. The Cardinals are now 1-5.
Anoka fell 76-50 against fourth-ranked Park Center Dec. 17. The Tornadoes are now 2-6.
St. Francis dropped a close Mississippi 8 opener 50-45 against Chisago Lakes Dec. 17.
Legacy Christian topped Trinity 42-22 Dec. 17 to improve to 3-5.
Also in the MCAA, PACT is off to a 2-7 start.
Gymnastics
Anoka topped Elk River in a conference dual 139.3425-138.225 Dec. 12. Adreanna Willodson and Maren Merrick Melberg swept the top two spots in the all-around, with Willodson also winning on bars and floor. Annie Hjelle was second on floor and Lauren Provoncha was second on beam.
Boys swimming/diving
Andover earned third place and Coon Rapids finished just behind in fourth out of eight teams at the Blaine Bengal Invite Dec. 14.
Andover’s Noah Rabb, Asher MacPherson, Mason Smisek and Bek Allenson took first in the 200 medley relay in 1:40.67 and in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:24.62, with Smisek also winning the 200 free in 1:51.39 and Rabb winning the 100 backstroke in 53.77.
Coon Rapids’ Nick Melsha won the 100 butterfly in 55.28 and the 500 free in 5:05.66, and Tyler Schultze won the 100 breaststroke in 59.94. The Cardinals’ medley relay of Matt Strus, Schultze, Melsha and Ethan Warmack finished second in 1:43.12, seventh all-time in Coon Rapids history and currently the 10th fastest in the state.
