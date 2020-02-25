Anoka finished as the team runner-up, Andover earned fourth place and Coon Rapids earned fifth during the Section 7AA Championships in Coon Rapids Feb. 20-22, with several athletes from each team advancing to state.
For Anoka, advancing to state as section champions were the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Maxim Brown, Nate Anderson, Ben Eskro and Ben Urbaniak in 3:16.18 and Brown in the 100 butterfly (52.47), and as runner-up was Urbaniak in the 200 free (1:47.20) and in the 100 free (48.42).
For Andover, advancing to state as section champions were the 200 medley relay team of Noah Rabb, Asher MacPherson, Mason Smisek and Bek Allenson (1:37.51), Smisek in the 100 free (47.21) and Rabb in the 100 backstroke in a new section record time of 51.87. Advancing as runners-up were Allenson in the 50 free (22.18), Ben Linde in diving (366.35) and Smisek in the 100 backstroke (52.16). Meeting the qualifying time standards to advance as well were Rabb in third place in the 200 IM (1:57.58) and MacPherson in fourth in the 100 breaststroke (58.27).
For Coon Rapids, advancing to state as section champion was Tyler Schultze, who set a new section record in the 200 IM of 1:54.67, and as runners-up were the 200 medley relay team of Matthew Strus, Schultze, Nick Melsha and Abba Mayanja (1:38.28) and Melsha in the 500 free (4:51.21). Schultze also advanced by meeting the qualifying standard in the 100 breaststroke, placing third in 57.57.
The Class AA State Championships are Feb. 27-29 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
