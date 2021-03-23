Four all-state swims powered an 11th-place team finish for Coon Rapids at the Class AA Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships at the University of Minnesota March 18-19.
Will Melsha provided the top individual placement for the Cardinals, earning fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke in 50.83 seconds to set a new school record.
Tyler Schultze posted a sixth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 56.52, also a new school record in addition to an All-American Consideration time.
The 200 medley relay team of Will Melsha, Schultze, Nick Melsha and Brian Tran earned sixth as well and also set a new school record in 1:35.25, with Will Melsha adding a final all-state swim in the 200 IM, earning seventh in 1:53.21.
Schultze also earned 10th in the 100 fly (50.79), Tran earned 11th in the 100 breaststroke (57.69), Jack Simmer earned 14th in diving (330.70), the 400 free relay team of Matthew Strus, Will Melsha, Tran and Schultze earned 17th (3:15.85 – school record) and Nick Melsha earned 21st in the 200 free (1:49.29).
The Cardinals finished with 81 team points in the meet, a 71-point spike from a year ago. On the season, the Cardinals posted a 10-1 overall record, five school records and 38 additions to the school’s top 15 all-time lists.
“What a great meet,” Coon Rapids head coach Doug Donaldson said. “It was a fantastic season!”
Andover
The duo of Ben Linde and Noah Rabb propelled Andover to 21st as a team in Class AA.
Linde delivered an all-state finish in diving, earning fifth place with a total score of 387.45. Rabb earned ninth in the 100 backstroke in 51.46 and 12th in the 200 IM in 1:55.47.
Anoka
Anoka earned 25th place as a team, led by a pair of top-12 individual finishes from Nate Anderson.
Anderson took 10th place in the 50 free in 21.40, then sped to 12th in the 100 free in 47.23.
Earning 13th for the Tornadoes was the 200 free relay team of Anderson, Noble Singer, Jack Guy and Logan Day (1:29.17), earning 14th was Singer in the 100 breaststroke (58.99) and earning 18th was the 200 medley relay team of Joseph Morphew, Mark Belknap, Singer and Anderson (1:39.35).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.