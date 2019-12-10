Coon Rapids brings back two state qualifiers, a top-three section swimmer in multiple events and a growing pool of depth as it seeks to build on the progress made a year ago.
Sophomore Tyler Schultze is back after advancing to state in the 100 butterfly and finishing 16th overall in Class AA in the 200 freestyle, junior Jack Simmer returns after a 27th-place state finish in diving and Matt Strus is coming off of third-place swims in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, events he is now in the top-six in in school history.
Captains for the Cardinals will be seniors Devin Sabby and Kyle Woodward.
“I think our depth is going to be pretty good this year,” Coon Rapids head coach Doug Donaldson said. “We have had quite a few guys working to improve outside of the season, so I think we are coming in with some more guys ready to go who are faster than where they finished last year. I also think our guys are a close-knit group and I know they will be committed to making our team the best it can be.
“We had a great season last year, winning five dual meets and beating Blaine for the first time in a dual meet in at least 17 years. We are going to look to build on that success and hopefully beat a few more teams that we haven’t beat in a while, and look to do better at sections, maybe send a few more guys to state either individually or via a relay or two.”
Anoka finished in third place in Section 7AA and ninth overall in the Class AA True Team State Championships a year ago, but will have to replace multi-event state swimmer Max Dehen.
Andover earned fifth in Section 7AA, with Asher MacPherson placing 12th at state in the 100 breaststroke and Mason Smisek and Noah Rabb qualifying for state in the 100 backstroke.
At the NWSC North Relays in Coon Rapids Dec. 7, Coon Rapids finished in third place, with Tyler Schultze moving into fourth all-time in Coon Rapids history in the 100 breaststroke and Nick Melsha into 15th all-time in the 200 freestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.