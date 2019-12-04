Andover has been on the doorstep of the boys hockey state tournament the past two seasons, playing overtime games in the Section 7AA championship both times.
Possessing a stable of talent and experience back from last year’s 24-3-1 roster, the Huskies will vie to break through this winter, opening again among the state’s elite.
“Our defensive corps is really good,” Andover head coach Mark Manney said. “They are very mobile and all can contribute offensively. We are also experienced up front with seven of our top nine forwards returning from last year. With 15 seniors, we count experience among our strengths, both in terms of age and experience.
“We expect to compete for the Section 7AA and state titles.”
Among the team’s top returners are captains Wyatt Kaiser and Luke Kron, as well as Mitchell Wolfe, Eric Chartier, Hunter Jones and Gunnar Thoreson.
Kaiser will anchor the defense with the capability of providing plenty of offense as well, posting 10 goals and 22 assists a year ago.
“Wyatt is committed to play college hockey at UMD, is expected to be a high pick in next year’s NHL draft and has represented Team USA in tournaments in Europe the past two summers,” Manney said. “He is a smooth skater with a high hockey IQ. Third Team All-State last year.”
Also part of the Huskies’ stellar defensive corps are Wolfe and Chartier. Wolfe had four goals and 10 assists last season, while Chartier had four goals and 20 assists.
“(Mitchell) - two-year returner on defense - is a physical player that also has offensive ability,” Manney said. “Mitchell is an elite defender.
“(Eric’s) a stay-at-home defenseman that rarely makes a mistake.”
Andover returns plenty of offensive firepower as well in forwards Kron (2018-19: 18 goals, 22 assists), Jones (eight goals, 16 assists) and Thoreson (11 goals, 25 assists).
“Kron is a tireless worker all over the ice that is just coming into his own offensively,” Manney said. “Jones is the same as Kron. Thoreson is the same as the other two.
“We have a group of forwards that outworks opponents and wears them down through the game. Kron, Jones and Thoreson lead this group.”
Andover split a pair in a home-and-home set against Blake to open the year, and will get an early look at Duluth East Dec. 7. The Huskies entered December ranked No. 2 in Class AA behind last year’s state runner-up Eden Prairie.
Also last year in the area, Coon Rapids went 8-17, Anoka went 6-18-2 and St. Francis went 9-18.
St. Francis moves from Class AA to A, now competing in Section 5A.
Legacy Christian will co-op with Providence Academy, which went 9-19 last year.
