After splitting a pair of games to open the season in late November, Andover overpowered its first five December foes leading into Winter Break by a combined 32-3, including a 4-0 shutout over second-ranked Maple Grove Dec. 19.
Against the Crimsom, Andover controlled the action throughout, holding a 35-23 shot advantage.
Hayden Masloski put the Huskies ahead late in the first period, then Garrett Schifsky and Luke Kron scored in the second. Gunnar Thoreson added the clincher in the third, scoring short-handed.
Will Larson stopped all 23 shots he faced for the shutout in net.
The sixth-ranked Huskies followed with a 5-1 win over Centennial Dec. 21 to improve to 6-1 heading into a winter break tournament at St. Louis Park Dec. 26-28 in which they will face Rosemount, Minnetonka and Holy Family Catholic. Wyatt Kaiser struck for a pair of goals against the Cougars, with one each by Nate Bauer, Michael Clough and Harrison VanderMey.
Also around the area:
Despite being nearly doubled in shots, St. Francis made the most of its opportunities as it took down Southwest Christian/Richfield 8-2 Dec. 20. Carsen Thorson scored a pair of goals and Cody Strate tallied a goal and three assists. Goalie Spencer White made 31 saves.
On Dec. 21, Anoka fell 7-0 against Champlin Park and Coon Rapids fell 7-0 against Roseville.
