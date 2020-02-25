After a scoreless first period, top-ranked Andover pulled away from fourth-seeded Forest Lake 7-0 in the Section 7AA semifinals in Duluth Feb. 22. The Huskies scored twice in the second period and five times in the third to advance to the Feb. 27 championship game against sixth-seeded Elk River/Zimmerman, which knocked off second-seeded Grand Rapids 2-1 in its semifinal. The winner advances to the Class AA State Tournament March 5-7. Against Forest Lake, the Huskies received two goals from Garrett Schifsky and a goal each from Nate Bauer, Hayden Masloski, Wyatt Kaiser, Michael Clough and Gavin DeBettignies, with three assists by Hunter Zinda. Goalie Will Larson had 14 saves for the shutout.
Coon Rapids’ season drew to a close against top-seeded Blaine in the Section 5AA quarterfinals Feb. 20, with the Bengals winning 7-0. Goalie Connor Wise recorded 54 saves on the night for Coon Rapids.
St. Francis fell 5-2 against Princeton in the Section 5A quarterfinals Feb. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.