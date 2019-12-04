The Coon Rapids boys basketball team brings back the majority of its rotation from a year ago as it eyes a run at history entering the 2019-20 season, while Anoka and Andover will also vie to be in the mix in the Northwest Suburban Conference and Section 7AAAA.
St. Francis transitions down to Class AAA and PACT Charter joins Legacy Christian Academy in Class A.
Coon Rapids
Sights have been set high for Coon Rapids to open the year, with the bulk of the team’s minutes from a year ago returning.
Leading the Cardinals will be captains Jackson Aurelius (2018-19: 11.0 PPG, 5.1 RPG, NWSC Honorable Mention), Jordan Doe (6.9 PPG, 2.8 APG), Lucky Moronge (6.7 PPG, 34 percent 3-point FG) and Joseph Tarnue.
Back as well are David Osayameh (11.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG) and Armanti Henry.
“We return a lot of minutes from last season,” Coon Rapids head coach Mike Ogorek said. “Our front court of Jackson Aurelius and David Osayameh had some big moments last season and continued to build their chemistry over the summer. Jordan Doe played point guard for us all season as a sophomore and is ready to lead us again in his junior season.
“Overall, this is as athletic of a rotation as we’ve had here in my time at Coon Rapids (seventh season). We want to use this to our advantage and make opponents uncomfortable with our defense.”
In the fall, the Coon Rapids football team made its first state tournament appearance since 1983. The Cardinal boys basketball team will try to duplicate the feat.
“We are still hunting our first trip to state since 1983,” Ogorek said. “We believe that if we can come together and make improvements on the offensive end from last season that we have a chance to compete for the Section 7AAAA title and make this dream a reality. Our conference will test us nightly, and the lessons we take and growth we make during the season can only help to battle test us come March.”
Anoka
Anoka returns a pair of starters after finishing 12-14 a year ago in senior guard Brody Lake and junior forward David Ayeni.
Ayeni averaged 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last year and Lake averaged 4.7 points and 2.1 assists.
“(David) is a versatile forward that plays hard on both ends of the floor,” Anoka head coach Jeffrey Wall said. “His athleticism and ability to play every position makes him hard to defend and has helped spark (our) offense.
“(Brody) is a combo guard that has good vision and poise, which has made him a great facilitator of the basketball.”
Andover
Andover aims to utilize a growing cast of playmakers and upcoming talent in its quest to climb back into postseason contention.
Leading the way will be the two leading scorers from last winter in senior forward Shandon Schannauer and junior guard Calvin Foy, who both averaged 10 points a game. Schannauer also led Andover in rebounding with 7.9 per game.
Captains for Andover will be Schannauer, Jack Sharon and Austin Learned.
“Our team last year was strong defensively, but we struggled to score,” Andover head coach Matt Aune said. “We expect this year’s group to be more efficient on offense. We have more playmakers this year, with additional young talent ready to gain crucial experience at the varsity level.
“Our goal will be to get back to competing for a section championship. We’ve been bounced early from the section tournament the last two years. We believe that by the end of the season we will be making a strong push to return to the state tournament.”
St. Francis
A new challenge awaits St. Francis as it transitions to Section 5AAA this season after competing at the Class 4A level.
Leading the Saints will be a pair of seniors in Wyatt Schroeder, a four-year starter and All-Mississippi 8 Conference forward who has signed to play football at the University of Minnesota and averaged 13 points and nine rebounds per game as a junior, and guard Kenstad Jackson, who averaged 8 points per game last winter.
“We have a good blend of experience — Wyatt and Kenstad — and young talent coming back,” St. Francis head coach Kyle Waterworth said. “Our younger players will have to prove themselves, but they have some offensive talent, but how we come together defensively as a team will dictate the success we have.
“Our goal is to get better every day and do things the right way on and off the court.”
Legacy Christian
Experience and familiarity in both the front and backcourt will be at the heart of Legacy Christian’s attack this winter, led by captains Carson Sharp, Primeau Hill, Jake Wald and Trenton Harrison.
Sharp, Hill, Harrison and Harley Kendall all started for the Lions a year ago, while Wald enters as a transfer from St. Francis.
“This team is very unselfish and dedicated to getting better each time they step on the court,” Legacy Christian head coach Nathan Bellefeuille said. “We have an experienced backcourt, three-year starter in the frontcourt and a large group of juniors that have another year of experience under their belt.
“Our No. 1 goal is to use basketball as our platform to make a positive impact on ourselves, our families and in the community. We strive to get better with every practice and every game to prepare ourselves for the highest level of competition.”
PACT
After being tested at the Class AA level the past four seasons, PACT aims to be one of the top teams in Section 4A this winter.
The Panthers bring back a trio of junior guards who started last season in Jordan Stone (2018-19: 10.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.2 BPG, Second Team All-Conference), Tyler Cowden (7 PPG, 35 percent 3-point FG) and Gio Santiago.
Other returning contributors include Calvin Churchill, Chase Conradi, Peter Corbett, Caleb Pratt and Gabe Oquendo.
“We have competed at the AA level for the last four years and now are excited to be moving back down to the A level,” PACT head coach Joel Hedberg said. “We expect to compete near the top of both the MCAA Conference and Section 4A.
“We made a big jump in our pace of play last year; we hope to make another jump this year. We want to play an up-tempo style of play that is fun to play and entertaining to watch. Improving our defense and our decision-making will be big growth areas for us this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.