A four-score second-quarter blitz provided the spark to propel Anoka football to a 52-19 rout over host Eagan Oct. 15.
After Eagan scored the opening touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter, Anoka erupted with four touchdowns – three through the air – in the second quarter to build a 27-12 halftime edge.
The momentum remained with the Tornadoes in the second half, extending the gap to 45-12 before the teams traded late touchdowns.
Quarterback Jacob Deutschman was nearly perfect on the night, completing 15-of-19 passes for 271 yards and five touchdowns. Keenan Rodriguez had four receptions for 109 yards and two scores, Dylan Schmidt had two touchdown receptions for a total of 71 yards and Tommy Barrett caught six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.
On the ground, Schmidt ran for 97 yards and a touchdown and Ethan Kelley rushed for 85 yards and a score.
Also in area action:
Andover 22, Elk River 7
Andover took down rival Elk River 22-7 on the road to improve to 2-0 on the season Oct. 15.
Andover struck first, taking a 7-0 lead moments before halftime on a 5-yard pass from Connor Develice to Weston Knox.
The Elks tied the game at 7-7 midway through the third, but the Huskies answered late in the quarter on a 29-yard pass from Develice to Ben Kopetzki, upping their lead to 15-7 on a two-point pass from Calvin Foy to Kollin Weikel.
Andover made it a two-possesion game with under nine minutes to play on a 6-yard scoring strike from Develice to Sam Musungu, with its defense shutting the door to seal the win.
Develice finished 15-of-23 passing for 208 yards, with Musungu on the receiving end of four throws for 88 yards. Caden Wheeler picked up 110 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Weikel posted 17 total tackles, Max Hunter was in on 15 stops and Nick Feine intercepted a pass.
Forest Lake 32, Coon Rapids 13
Coon Rapids led by a point at halftime before host Forest Lake rallied for a 32-13 win Oct. 16.
Forest Lake led 6-0 after the first quarter, but the Cardinals struck twice on David Geebli runs in the second from distances of 25 and 4 yards to take a 13-12 edge into halftime. But the Rangers took the lead back at 18-13 after the third, then sealed the game late.
Geebli finished with 148 yards rushing and Griffin Thom threw for 138 yards, 110 of which went to Jordan Doe on 12 completions.
Jacob Kiffmeyer recorded 11 tackles, Geebli had nine tackles, Jovan Lungelow posted six stops and forced a fumble and Gavin Layton had two sacks to lead the defense.
