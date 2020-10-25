Buffalo had no answers for Andover’s passing attack, or defense, as the Huskies trounced the Bison 43-7 Oct. 24 to move to 3-0 on the season.
The scoring got underway with a minute to play in the first quarter on an 8-yard completion between Connor Develice and Sam Musungu.
Then, the Huskies quickly pulled away, with a 9-yard scoring toss from Develice to Weston Knox followed by scoring connections from Develice to Aghogho Eyafe of 40, 36 and 70 yards to build a 36-0 halftime gap.
Neither team scored in the third quarter before trading touchdowns in the fourth, with Andover’s final score coming on a 3-yard pass from Landyn Nelson to Ben Kopetzki.
Develice finished with 313 yards passing, with Eyafe closing with 177 receiving yards and Kopetzki catching five passes for 95 yards.
Max Hunter and Kollin Weikel each had eight tackles, with Hunter adding two sacks and an interception, Andrew Schumacher intercepted two passes and Samuel Angell added five tackles and a sack.
Spring Lake Park 34, Coon Rapids 0
Spring Lake Park shut out Coon Rapids 34-0 Oct. 23 in a rematch of the Class 5A state quarterfinals a year ago.
Anoka, Champlin Park canceled
The scheduled Oct. 23 game between Anoka and Champlin Park was canceled “due to a COVID-19 related investigation,” according to Anoka-Hennepin Schools.
St. Francis off
St. Francis was off for the second week in a row, but is scheduled to return to play Oct. 31 against Andover.
