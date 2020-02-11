Her first run put her in position.
Her second run sent her to state.
Anoka freshman Stella Gronski made a speedy surge down the slopes and up the standings in the decisive run of the Section 7A Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 4, securing a 13th-place finish and trip to state.
“When they called my name I was so happy because this is what I have been working for since I started ski racing on the D-team at Trollhaugen when I was 5 years old,” Gronski said. “I was so proud that I made it. I was also thrilled that some of my close friends Sidney Brenteson from Spectrum and Kendra Entsminger from Blaine made it too!”
“For me personally, it was mixture of excitement, satisfaction and maybe even a little relief,” Anoka head coach Kyle Schiemo said. “I knew what Stella was capable of, what she had been working for all season. She came, she raced and she got what she came for. I’m super happy for Stella.”
Gronski opened the day with a time of 39.71 on the opening course. Within striking distance, but outside of state positioning with one run remaining.
On the final course, needing to make a move, she turned in a time of 44.98 to surpass 10 total skiers for an overall time of 1:24.69, which would prove to hold up as a state-qualifying time.
“Going into every race I try not to think about the times or places, I usually just try to focus on what I need to do while I am going through the course so I don’t get in my own head,” Gronski said. “I felt the meet went well. I had fun cheering on all my teammates and friends. I was happy with my two solid runs by the end of the day. By the end of my first run I was a little bummed with the time I got compared to the top skiers, but I tried to push that aside and focus on having a better second run. After my second run I wasn’t sure how to feel about it, but it felt good. I wasn’t sure it would be enough to get me to state. I honestly had no clue where I ended up.”
“I think she had a good first run, certainly nothing to scoff at,” Schiemo said. “But to qualify for state she really needed to crank up the pressure on her second run. And she delivered. Fantastic skiing.”
Gronski entered the meet fresh off closing the Northwest Suburban Conference season as the individual runner-up the week prior, proving her consistency over the course of several races. At sections, it was showcasing that strength on a day with no margin for error.
“I felt very positive about Stella’s chances,” Schiemo said. “There is no doubt about it, Stella is a very talented skier. We knew that Stella had the chops to qualify for state. Of course, there is always the element of apprehension, that any of our skiers who had a chance at state might fall or ski too conservatively or just plain have a bad race. But when you look at Stella’s performance throughout the season leading up to sections, she was very consistent. Knowing that, I certainly felt more at ease going into the race.”
Gronski is scheduled to compete at the state meet back at Giants Ridge Feb. 12.
Team results
The Anoka girls finished in eighth place as a team, with Claire Gronski earning 18th and Elsie Pinewski earning 35th.
The Andover girls took 12th place, led by Emily Schroeder in 34th, Audrey Swenson in 41st and Natalie Schoenberg in 50th.
The Coon Rapids girls took 15th, led by Emma Bolin in 32nd and Emilee Verbeek in 58th.
The Coon Rapids boys finished in 12th place, led by Jake Sides in 27th, Reed Smith in 28th and Gian DelFratte in 57th.
The Anoka boys followed in 13th, led by Jake Gawreluk in 23rd, Ian Mugglin in 34th and Carter Tuomela in 42nd.
The Andover boys took 15th, led by Carson Smith in 38th, Jack Reinardy in 43rd and Ben Rudniki in 62nd.
For the St. Francis boys, Evan Maupert took 41st and Bode Cox took 50th individually.
