Fourth. Third. Second. First.
Champ.
A steady climb up the standings, and a speedy descent down the slopes, marked a season to remember for Anoka senior Alpine skier Elise Pinewski.
After finishing the first Northwest Suburban Conference meet of the season in fourth place, Pinewski moved a step up the standings the next three races.
In the end, it led to Pinewski standing alone atop the Northwest Suburban Conference as the season’s individual champion, a moment years in the making.
“Hearing I was NWSC champion was surreal,” Pinewski said. “It’s always been a dream, and many disappointments and challenging moments over the years have led up to my results this season. I am very grateful that we had the opportunity to compete, despite COVID. I’m also very grateful for the many talented girls competing in our conference; the rivalries push us all to perform at our best.”
In a sport that can be cruel to the tiniest of missteps, with races decided by fractions of a second, Pinewski remained consistent and focused throughout the winter on her way to the top spot.
“My progress throughout the season was a result of mental determination,” Pinewski said. “Starting the season lower than where I wanted to be motivated me to train harder and gain the confidence I needed to place well in races. After every race I became more determined to improve my technique and earn better results.”
Skiing in the midst of a pandemic led to changes across the state this year, such as a reduction in the number of skiers at the slopes at a given time and smaller groups traveling together at once.
But it also offered a return to an aspect of life that drives Pinewski: zipping alone through the snow.
“Skiing in a pandemic was in many ways one of the only things that’s given my year a feeling of normalcy,” Pinewski said. “The main difference in skiing this year is that meets were divided into smaller groups, so I wasn’t able to ski the same time as a lot of my competitors.”
Two of Pinewski’s greatest competitors this year and throughout her high school career have been teammates Stella Gronski and Claire Gronski, both of whom also earned all-conference this season. The trio sparked a fifth-place team finish for the Tornadoes.
“It has been a great opportunity and challenge competing with Stella and Claire the past few years,” Pinewski said. “They are both extremely talented and push me to compete at my best! It’s an interesting challenge having some of your top competitors double as close friends.”
Pinewski is a dynamic all-around athlete, also excelling in soccer. Whether it’s in cleats or on skis, her strength, agility and athleticism are apparent, paving a path to excellence.
“Elise has put in countless hours of training and we’re seeing that start to pay off,” Anoka head coach Matt Park said. “Elise is also a star soccer player. I am confident the strength and agility training she does in soccer is mutually beneficial. She has incredible strength and quick feet, something that pays off in skiing! In addition to the physical stresses skiing puts on an athlete, mental preparedness is equally important. Elise has matured as an athlete to a point where she enters each race with confidence; she is always in the right mental state.
“I was incredibly proud of Elise’s finish in the conference. She’s the first athlete from Anoka to finish No. 1 in decades. I have watched Elise grow into the skier she is today through hard work and a constant strive for greatness. There are so many ups and downs in ski racing. She is definitely peaking at the right time. I’m happy to see her hard work paying off!”
Girls results
The Andover girls earned fourth place on the season, led by top-30 finishes by Audrey Swenson, Elyse Schroeder and Rachel Larson.
Coon Rapids tied for sixth place, led by Sydney Vossen in 35th.
St. Francis’ Elizabeth Norberg earned all-conference honors in 15th place.
Boys results
A quartet of All-NWSC skiers led the Andover boys to a runner-up season team finish. Brandon Schroeder closed the season in third overall individually and Jack Reinardy finished fifth, with Carson Smith and Ben Audette also attaining all-conference honors. Ryan Lazan and Michael Anderson added top-30 finishes for the Huskies.
St. Francis took eighth as a team, led by Evan Haupert in 23rd place.
Anoka earned ninth place, led by Ian Brunn earning all-conference in 12th place.
Coon Rapids finished in 12th place.
