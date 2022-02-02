In a sport with little margin for error, there wasn’t much room for improvement.
But by securing wins in the first three races and a fourth-place finish in another, Andover’s Brandon Schroeder made the final climb to the top of the Northwest Suburban Conference standings this winter, capturing the boys Alpine skiing individual championship.
“He skied stronger than I have ever seen him ski before,” Andover head coach Ericka Copeland said. “From a coach’s perspective, I personally noted a new mental approach displayed by Brandon this year, specifically with how he attacks any course and his overall perspective of the sport itself. It really came down to noticing a higher level of confidence from him in his ability to execute whatever he set his mind to. I always say skiing is 50% talent, skill and dedication, while the other 50% is completely mental. Ski racing is a very unforgiving sport and you have to be mentally prepared for it in order to persevere to the top.”
Schroeder finished the 2021 season in third place despite missing the opening race, then found another gear this winter. With top finishers often separated by mere fractions of a second, Schroeder has stood out with consistency, speed and mental strength.
“He has incredible confidence and an even stronger mindset,” Copeland said. “He is always cool, calm and collected, allowing himself to stay focused. His competitive edge gives him a step up in the sense that he is a sponge. He gives you his full attention when providing him feedback on a run of his. And just like that, he has already applied the advice that was provided to him in his next practice run.
“Although his confidence shines, he is one of the most humble kids. He knows his role and responsibilities as one of our boy captains because as soon as his runs are done, he wastes no time gathering the varsity team to cheer on and support our JV team, even on the coldest of nights. He really puts in the physical and mental work at practice while remaining humble and emotionally invested in being a team leader for those around him. So seeing him finish on top after the dedication and character he has displayed over the years was an overwhelming moment of success. Seeing him achieve something he put his mind to is inspiring and motivating for not only myself as a coach, but for his team as well. All I can say is he really earned it.”
The Andover boys finished as the team runner-up, with Schroeder joined in all-conference recognition by Kyle Sanders in fourth place overall, Ben Audette in ninth and Ryan Lazan in 23rd.
“The conference season was awesome,” Schroeder said. “I ski with some great friends and some great competition. (Winning) became a goal at the end of last season after taking third in the conference. I felt like a lot of hard work had paid off and having two of my teammates and good friends in the top 10 with me made it even more exciting!”
The Anoka boys earned seventh, led by Joe Pinewski in 11th and Ian Brunn in 13th. The St. Francis boys earned ninth, led by Kevin Haupert in 20th and Evan Haupert in 21st. The Coon Rapids boys earned 11th.
NWSC girls
Claire Gronski finished as the individual runner-up for the season to lead the Anoka girls to a fourth-place team finish in the NWSC. The Tornadoes had four all-conference skiers, with Stella Gronski earning seventh, Kirsten Bailey earning 21st and Grace Flynn earning 22nd.
Andover earned seventh as a team, led by all-conference finishes from Natalie Schoenberger in third and Elyse Schroeder in 12th.
Coon Rapids earned eighth as a team, led by Mary Olson in 30th and Shelby Robideau in 32nd.
St. Francis’ Elizabeth Norberg earned 10th individually.
