Smooth form. Positive outlook. Determined focus.
State bound.
Andover boys Alpine ski senior Jack Reinardy will close out a dominant season at the state meet after advancing past the Section 7 Championships March 2 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Reinardy earned sixth overall in 1:17.16, the first state qualifier for the Huskies in six years.
“The excitement I have for him is overwhelming for me,” Andover head coach Ericka Copeland said. “The last time anybody from Andover Alpine has qualified for state since myself and my old teammate qualified in 2015, so it has been very exciting coaching the next generation and watching him grow and work towards this huge accomplishment as I understand the overwhelming feeling!
“He has always been a very solid skier with impeccable form. He really listens to myself and my assistant coach Dan whenever we have feedback for him and he truly applies it. He has great determination and strong will, but I think the biggest thing is that he always has such a positive mindset and outlook on potential opportunity!”
Reinardy’s finish led a strong team performance by the Huskies, finishing as team runner-up just behind state qualifying Duluth East in Section 7’s Block B. Ben Audette earned ninth in 1:19.41, Brandon Schroeder earned 13th in 1:21.15, Kyle Sanders earned 16th in 1:21.76, Carson Smith earned 20th in 1:23.69 and Miles Hanson earned 31st in 1:31.74.
“I truly had a lot of confidence behind my entire boys team, and what they had to bring to the sections competition,” Copeland said.
“Jack has always been a very solid skier with great form. He tends to place in the top five regularly, so I was anticipating that at sections as well! He had two solid and clean runs. He finished strong, but I will say his first run, which goes for all of my boys, I felt like there was some hesitation — which is completely understandable! Ski racing is such an unforgiving sport and the fear of falling as a senior can consume your mindset.”
The state meet is scheduled for March 10, back at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Andover girls
Natalie Schoenberg earned 11th overall in 1:25.99 to lead the Andover girls to a seventh-place team finish. Following for the Huskies were Audrey Swenson (1:32.50), Elyse Schroeder (1:36.00), Rachel Larson (1:36.84), Delanie Schroer (1:41.38) and Esmae Grecula (1:44.82).
Coon Rapids
Emilee Verbeek (1:36.17) and Sydney Vossen (1:36.47) finished back-to-back in 32nd and 33rd to lead the Coon Rapids girls to an eighth-place team finish in Block B, followed by Shelby Robideau in 40th, Carly Hafferman in 51st, Zoe Scheck in 52nd and Jayln Staley in 55th.
Joe VanNorman earned 45th and Derby Bone earned 48th to lead the Coon Rapids boys.
Anoka
With this year’s section meet split into two blocks due to COVID-19 protocols, Anoka competed in Block A. Stella Gronski led the Anoka girls, earning eighth individually in 1:24.19 as the Tornadoes earned sixth as a team. Claire Gronski earned 15th in 1:27.08, followed in the top 50 by Kirsten Bailey, Grace Flynn, Gretchen Mugglin and Elise Pinewski.
The Anoka boys earned ninth as a team, led by Ian Brunn’s 27th-place time of 1:26.41. Following for the Tornadoes were Emmett Franzwa in 43rd, Joe Pinewski in 48th, Parker Wick in 51st and Joe Keane in 52nd.
St. Francis
Logan Cox earned 22nd in 1:23.49 and Evan Haupert earned 25th in 1:24.68 to lead the St. Francis boys to eighth as a team, with Kevin Haupert taking 31st and Ryan Mickleberg taking 49th.
Elizabeth Norberg earned 22nd individually for the St. Francis girls in 1:30.23.
