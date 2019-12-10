A trio of All-Conference finishers return for the Anoka girls as the winter Alpine ski season sets to get underway.
Elise Pinewski finished as the conference runner-up for Anoka, while Stella Gronski finished 10th and Claire Gronski finished 12th. Gretchen Mugglin is also back for the Anoka girls.
Returning contributors on the boys team are Ian Mugglin, Jake Gawreluk, Carter Tuomela, Aiden Jouppi, Gavin Gillespie, Ian Brunn, Donovan Schumacher and Jackson Shepard.
Captains for Anoka will be Elise Pinewski and Jake Gawreluk.
“On our best days, each of our skiers have the potential to perform at a high level and get a lot of points for the team,” Anoka head coach Kyle Schiemo said. “A positive mindset and a desire to improve will be critical to realizing that potential, and I believe every member of the Anoka Alpine ski team embodies that.
“Start the season strong, finish stronger. Consistent performance from race to race will be the goal.”
Coon Rapids will have nine of 21 skiers back, with Reed Smith and Emma Bolin serving as captains.
“(We’re) young in age, but strong upper class with experience,” Coon Rapids head coach Lauren Erie said. “(Expectations are) consistent placing at all five of the conference races.”
The Andover girls earned 13th place in Section 7 last year, with Anoka finishing 17th and Coon Rapids finishing 19th.
The Coon Rapids boys placed 14th, followed by Anoka in 15th and Andover in 16th.
St. Francis had individuals compete in both the boys and girls races.
