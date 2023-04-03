ANDOVER
Arrests
• On March 18 at the intersection of Martin Street and Bunker Lake Boulevard NW deputies stopped a driver for erratic driving. When they made contact, they could smell alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with fourth degree DWI. 0.08%
• On March 18 at the intersection of Andover Boulevard and Prairie Road NW deputies stopped a driver for poor driving conduct. When they made contact, the male appeared impaired and asked if he could just go home. The driver refused to do field sobriety tests. He was arrested. The male began hyperventilating and an ambulance was called. Paramedics cleared him and he went to jail.
• On March 18 in the 1300 block of 139th Ave. NW a caller reported her husband was threatening to kill her. When rolling up on the scene, the husband was seen trying to leave in a vehicle and he was stopped. He pulled back into the driveway and exited the vehicle. When talking with deputies they could smell alcohol. He refused to cooperate with the field sobriety tests and was arrested and charged with – DWI and domestic assault. BAC: 0.17%
• On March 18 in the 1300 block of 153rd Lane NW deputies were dispatched to a physical domestic between a husband/wife. After investigating, the husband was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• On March 18 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW officers went to the location to speak with a shoplifter. When she was identified, it was found she had a warrant for drugs. She was arrested and charged with shoplifting and on the outstanding warrant.
• On March 18 at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest deputies stopped a vehicle for having expired tabs. When they made contact, they could smell marijuana. When the driver was identified he did not have a driver’s license but did have a warrant out of St. Louis County. He was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics and the on the outstanding warrant. The vehicle was searched prior to towing and multiple sealed bags of marijuana was found along with some Oxycodone.
• On March 19 at the intersection of Bunker Lake and Hanson During the traffic stop, she smelled like alcohol but said she just dropped a friend off who had been drinking. She did not have a license. When asked if she had been drinking she stated “no,” but she appeared impaired. She refused to do field sobriety tests but agreed to PBT. She blew 0.15% and was arrested and charged with DWI refusal.
Theft
• On March 18 in the 15100 block of Bluebird St. NW a catalytic converter was cut off of a vehicle.
• On March 22 in the 1300 block of 144th Ave. NW theft from an unlocked vehicle occurred and tools, cash and lighters were stolen.
Miscellaneous
• On March 21 at the intersection of Quinn and Bunker Lake Boulevards northwest a driver fled from deputies. The car was dumped. The SWAT team and K9’s cleared the vehicle which was empty. A search for suspects, and thrown items, was conducted. A duffle bag with meth and other items was located. The suspect is identified and the sheriff’s office is continuing to look for a suspect.
• On March 20 in the 15000 block of Yellow Pine Court NW three juveniles were throwing fireworks and playing ding-dong-ditch. There were caught and returned to their parents
• On March 19 in the 13700 block of Vale St. NW a resident confronted a male putting trash in his bin and the male took out the trash bags and threw them in the ditch
BETHEL
Arrests
• On March 18 in the 23900 Block University Ave. deputies conducted a traffic stop for an expired registration. When they made contact, the driver appeared impaired and stated he had just left a bar and was driving his friend home. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI. BAC: 0.125%
COON RAPIDS
Arrests
• On March 16 at 2:40 a.m. at the intersection of University NW and 117th avenues police arrested a driver for DWI test refusal. On March 18 at 12:51 p.m. in the 10600 block of Tamarack St. NW police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
• On March 18 at 1:21 a.m. at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Bittersweet Street NW police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI.
• On March 19 at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Pheasant Ridge Drive NW police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 19 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Hanson boulevards NW a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On March 20 at 8:46 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Crooked Lake boulevards northwest a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On March 21 at 6:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
Theft
• On March 16 at 4:46 a.m. in the 2800 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a business was burglarized.
• On March 16 at 3:55 p.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On March 17 at 5:37 p.m. in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW counterfeit currency was reported.
• On March 17 at 12:28 p.m. in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On March 19 at 1:15 p.m. in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. FTC fraud was reported.
• On March 19 at 2 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. counterfeit money was reported.
• On March 22 at 4:54 p.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Bvld. NW a robbery was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On March 19 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Hanson boulevards a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On March 19 at 2:37 a.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW an individual provide false information to police.
• On March 22 at 10:02 a.m. in the 9800 block of Redwood St. NW felony trespassing was reported.
Property damage
• On March 19 at 6:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of 125th Circle NW city property damage was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On March 19 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 229th Avenue northeast deputies were on scene due to a vehicle being in the ditch. When a deputies spoke to the witness, the witness stated he was following the driver in the ditch home to make sure he was safe because they had been drinking. The witness appeared impaired and field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with third-degree DWI. BAC: 0.181%
• On March 23 at the intersection of Viking and East Bethel Blvd. NE a caller reported a possible drunk driver. Deputies located the vehicle and stopped it for erratic driving behavior. When stopped the driver lit a cigarette and stated he was going to the store to buy more smokes. He appeared impaired and was slurring his works. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested and charged with second degree DWI. 0.241%.
Theft
• On March 23 in the 23200 block of University Ave. NE a vehicle stolen out of Blaine was located.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On March 18 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 229th Avenue northeast deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch. When deputies arrived, the driver immediately stated he “(messed) up.” He provided a breath sample and was arrested and charged with second degree DWI. 0.25%.
Thefts
• On March 17 in the 15700 Lincoln St NE rims and tires stolen from an unsecured business,
On March 22 in the 16000 block of Central Ave. NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle on the sales lot.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
• On March 20 at the intersection Cedar Drive and 225th Lane NW deputies stopped a driver for making evasive moves while leaving a known drug house in the area. The driver was identified and cooperative. The passenger lied about his identity because he had a warrant out of Isanti County. Eventually the passenger was identified and arrested. Due to the circumstances, the vehicle was searched by a K9 and paraphernalia was found so the driver was issued a citation.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On March 4 in the 15500 block of Iodine St. NW police were dispatched to a domestic assault in progress. Officers arrived and found the suspect male in the driveway. The female victim was unconscious inside the house on the kitchen floor. The 56-year old suspect male was arrested and charged with felony third degree assault and misdemeanor domestic.
Theft
• On March 3 at 3:58 p.m. in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a gas drive off no pay was reported. Police reviewed the video footage and ID’d the suspect as a 50-year-old man. He was mailed a citation.
• On March 5 at 4:06 a.m. in the 0-99 block of Highway 10, police were dispatched to an alarm for a glass break covering the front door. Officers observed the front door glass broken upon arrival. No suspects located after clearing the building and the perimeter.
• On March 6 at 3:36 p.m. in the 0-99 block of St. Andrews Lane caller reported they paid a contractor $92,000 for a pool that was not completed.
• On March 6 at 5:45 p.m. in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a gas drive off was reported.
• On March 7 at 4:27 p.m. in the 14000 block of Ramsey Blvd. NW a gas drive off was reported.
• On March 9 at 3:51 p.m. in the 9000 block of 160th Lane NW fraud was reported.
• On March 9 at 12:27 p.m. in the 4800 block of 153rd Court NW a caller reported that someone impersonate a Geek Squad employee trying to scam customers.
Miscellaneous
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a knife being pulled on another student at PACT Charter School. Officers spoke with parties involved. After speaking with the victim’s mother, it was determined no charges would be filed.
ST. FRANCIS
Arrests
• On March 17 at 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of St. Francis and Ambassador boulevards police arrested a driver for DWI refusal.
