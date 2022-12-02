ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Nov. 23 in the 15100 Bluebird St. NW a business called in a suspicious person in the parking lot. Deputies located a woman in her running vehicle and observed “shooters” in her cup holders; she appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She was arrested and charged with second degree DWI: 0.16%
• On Nov. 24 at the intersection of Bunker Lake and Crane Street northwest a deputy stopped a driver for not having his headlights on and it was after 2 am. When the deputy made contact, he smelled alcohol and the driver stated he had about eight drinks. He was arrested and charged with third degree DWI BAC: 0.18%.
Property damage
• On Nov. 22 in the 1200 block of 143th Lane NW a garage door was hit with paintballs.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On Nov. 16 at 12:18 a.m. at CubeSmart Self Storage officers saw a vehicle parked inside after normal business hours. Police investigated and arrested an individual for providing a false name.
Theft/Fraud
• On Nov. 16 at 9:43 a.m. in the 2200 block of Third Ave. police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On Nov. 18 at 1:52 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cutters Grove Ave. a collection agency contacted a 35-year-old woman for money owed to Cutters Grove apartment where she never lived.
• On Nov. 19 at 7:03 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane theft was reported.
• On Nov. 20 at 9:37 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fourth Ave. a delayed robbery involving a pistol was reported.
Property damage
• On Nov. 14 at 2:06 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fourth Ave. property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 19 at 1:55 p.m. in the 600 block of Jackson St. vandalism was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 15 at 3:03 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fourth Ave. police received a report of an escape of a work release inmate.
BETHEL
Thefts
• On Nov. 20 in the 23500 block of University Avenue NW an enclosed trailer was reported stolen from a business parking lot.
Property damage
• On Nov. 22 in the 24000 block of Alder St. NW a window on a parked vehicle was broken.
COON RAPIDS
Assault
• On Nov. 21 at 5:16 a.m. in the 400 block of 106th Ave. NW arson and domestic assault were reported.
Theft
• On Nov. 17 at 5:54 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Ave. NW FTC fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 18 at 4:41 p.m. in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW felony shoplifting was reported
• On Nov. 18 at 11:21 a.m. in the 10600 block of Direct River Drive NW an attempted burglary was reported.
• On Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 18 at 3:02 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 19 at 4:47 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Nov. 19 at 8:32 a.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 19 at 4:33 a.m. in the 10600 block of University Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Nov. 19 at 5:20 p.m. in the 11600 block of Dakotah St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Nov. 20 at 9:28 a.m. in the 3100 block of Northdale Blvd. motor vehicle theft was reported.
• On Nov. 20 at 12:44 p.m. in the 1300 block of 107th Lane NW theft was reported.
• On Nov. 22 at 5:16 a.m. in the 400 block of 105th Lane NW a third degree burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 22 at 6:37 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 21 at 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of Hanson and Coon Rapids boulevards northwest a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On Nov. 21 at 11:03 a.m. in the 10200 block of Mississippi Blvd. NW a felony HRO violation was reported.
Arrests
• On Nov. 19 at 7:20 p.m. in the 11600 block of Dakotah St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
On Nov. 20 at 12:37 a.m. at the intersection of Foley Boulevard and Highway 47 police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
On Nov. 22 at 5:51 p.m. at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard and Quince Street northwest police arrested a driver and charged them with third degree DWI.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Nov. 21 in the 1400 Block of Crosstown Blvd. NE deputies were at a gas station and observed a male drive up to a pump. He knew the male did not have a driver’s license. The male was arrested. Drugs were also found in the vehicle. He was charged with driving without a license.
Thefts
• On Nov 18 in the 700 block of 173rd Ave. NE deputies recovered a stolen vehicle out of Blaine. The ignition had been punched in.
• On Nov. 21 in the 1600 block of Central Ave. NE a rock was thrown through a business windows; thief the stole a key fob and stole a car off the sales lot.
Property damage
• On Nov. 19 in the 14900 block of Xylite St. NE a mailbox was damaged by a vehicle and car parts were left at the scene.
NOWTHEN
Arrests
• On Nov. 22 at the intersection of Viking and Iguana streets northwest deputies stopped a driver for speeding 62/55. The driver was identified and he did not have a driver’s license. When asked to step out of the vehicle, the deputy observed marijuana and paraphernalia in the driver’s door. The male was arrested and charged with driving without a license.
Property damage
• On Nov. 21 at the intersection of 185th Avenue and Nowthen Boulevard NW illegal dumping was reported and furniture, appliances and clothing were left.
• On Nov. 22 in the 1800 block of Nowthen Blvd. NW two reports of illegal dumping at the recycling center were made and the suspect was identified.
OAK GROVE
Property damage
• On Nov. 18 in the 22400 block of University Ave. NW a vehicle in the driveway was egged.
• On Nov. 20 in the 3300 block of 181st Ave NW a mailbox was ran down by a vehicle.
Thefts
• On Nov. 20 in the 22800 block of Grouse St. NW a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Ramsey
Arrests
• On Nov. 4 in the 7800 block of 149th Lane NW officers made a warrant arrest of a 39-year-old male.
• On Nov. 5 at the intersection of 167th Avenue and Saint Francis Boulevard NW officers arrested a 35-year-old male for fourth degree DWI and third degree test refusal.
• On Nov. 9 at the intersection of Hedgehog Street NW and Alpine Drive NW officers made a warrant arrest.
• On Nov. 10 in the 5900 block of 167th Ave. NW officers made a DWI arrest.
Thefts
• On Nov. 4 in the 5900 block of 143rd Circle NW jewelry was reported stolen.
• On Nov. 9 along Highway 10 NW a burglary alarm was triggered at a business. Officers arrived and found the front door smashed and open.
Fire
• On Nov. 7 in the 6800 block of 156th Ave. NW an illegal burn was reported. The male burning leaves was told to extinguish the fire.
ST. FRANCIS
Property damage
• On Nov. 16 at 5:03 a.m. in the 3400 block of Bridge St. NW a vehicle ran into a gas pump.
• On Nov. 16 at 8:51 a.m. in the 4000 block of 234th Lane NW theft/fraud was reported.
• On Nov. 16 at 3:59 p.m. in the 23200 block of Kerry St. NW theft was reported.
Fire
• On Nov. 18 at 2:50 p.m. in the 23300 block of Redwood Court NW a house was on fire and the home was entirely engulfed.
