For the county attorney’s race, Anoka County violent crime prosecutor Wade Kish and Hennepin County prosecutor/Coon Rapids Council Member Brad Johnson are competing for the seat.
The vacancy was created after Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo terms ends at the end of the year, and he did not seek reelection. He will retire at the end of 2022 serving 12 years as county attorney.
Wade A. Kish
Age: 52
Prior Occupational Experience: I have been in public service as a violent crime prosecutor for nearly 23 years. I’ve worked in the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for 19 years, and am currently the Criminal Division Chief, where I supervise 16 other prosecutors. Together we handle the 2,500 felonies in Anoka County each year.
What is the role of a County Attorney and how would you carry that out?
The role of the county attorney is to provide exemplary public service, whether that means ensuring public safety through felony adult and delinquency prosecutions, economic viability for families via child support enforcement, safe environments for kids through child protection, or obtaining services for the mentally ill via the protective services unit, just to name some of the many functions performed by the office.
I would carry this out first by listening to concerns and issues presented by the public. I would hire, train (and retain) talented and hard-working attorneys and staff, who would be given the tools and support to accomplish their mission. Finally, I would continue to develop the relationships I’ve already built with other departments and agencies in Anoka County over the past 19 years. As the only candidate with both prior management experience and county-wide public service, I know all too well the importance of those relationships.
How do you plan to handle violent crime prosecution?
With 22 years of experience prosecuting violent crime, this is my specialty. It’s vital, perhaps now more than ever, to have a career prosecutor as the Anoka County Attorney. I have personally handled over 4,000 violent felonies, including dozens of homicides and hundreds of criminal sexual conduct cases, and tried nearly 100 felony jury trials. This is in addition to my role in supervising the prosecution of another 15,000 more felony cases. This degree of experience is critical, and it is experience only I have.
The first step in handling violent crime prosecution is to support the police. One way to do this is to continue the Intensive Enforcement protocol I recently created, mandating a zero-tolerance policy for assaults on police officers and fleeing/carjacking cases. Also, our already significant grant-funded work on auto theft and elder abuse cases would continue. We would also pursue an increased emphasis on Human Trafficking.
How do you plan to handle diversity in prosecution?
To maintain credibility in the justice system, we cannot turn a blind eye to diversity issues. It starts in our own backyard, with the recruitment and hiring of a qualified and more diverse staff.
I have long been a part of a committee that is working on these issues, and that work would continue should I be elected.
Another consideration is implicit bias. It’s important to understand that even the most well-intentioned persons may have biases they are not aware of. Our office has previously participated in professional trainings to help identify and prevent any implicit biases. I would continue those efforts.
The biggest role a County Attorney can have, however, is the creation of an office culture that understands the necessity of being mindful to diversity issues. Justice should be blind, and we can acknowledge differences, yet still strive to hold defendants accountable in a fair and consistent manner.
Brad Johnson
Age: 52
Prior occupational experience: I have practiced law for 24 years with experience both as a civil trial lawyer and criminal prosecutor. Gray Plant Mooty Law Firm, business trial lawyer 1998-2002; Womble Carlyle Law Firm, business trial lawyer 2002-2007; Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Prosecutor / Child Protection Attorney 2007-Present; Coon Rapids City council member, 2015-Present.
What do you think is the role of a county attorney and how would you carry that out?
The County Attorney is the chief prosecutor for felony and juvenile crime, plus the top attorney representing the County Board and the county departments. In June, the retiring County Attorney finally admitted that his office has reached a “crisis point” and lost 12 employees within the past year. A change in leadership is necessary to carry out the role of the County Attorney well.
I have the deepest and most diverse experience in this race. I have prosecuted murders, sexual assaults, burglaries, robberies, gun crimes, child abuse, public corruption, racketeering, and more. I am the only candidate with meaningful experience representing clients in state and federal court. I am also the only candidate who has held public office as a two-term Coon Rapids Council Member.
I have broad experience and a plan to set better priorities for the office and address the inability of the office to recruit and maintain talent.
How do you plan to handle violent crime prosecution?
I am the only candidate with an 8-year vision called Criminal Justice 2030 for how to improve our criminal justice system. I will improve relationships with police and end County Attorney’s Office policies that ignore and de-criminalize low-level drug offenses. I will focus more on car jackings, fleeing police, and the exploitation of the young and elderly, and change practices that have law clerks arguing bail resulting in repeat offenders being released without bail.
How do you plan to handle diversity in prosecution?
Justice means having a diverse bench of prosecutors and staff. Anoka County is more diverse than it was decades ago. Unfortunately, the County Attorney’s Office has not evolved to reflect that diversity. It is among the least diverse offices in the metro. I value perspectives of professionals of different backgrounds, life experiences, and talents. Diversity is a strength. A more diverse office will allow better outreach to underrepresented communities and will increase public safety and confidence in our criminal justice system.
By recruiting and retaining prosecutors with diverse backgrounds, the office will build confidence in the diverse communities where we work. Prosecutors are “ministers” of justice and must remain aware of inequities and biases in our criminal justice system. We will collaborate better with our criminal justice partners to assure that prosecutions are based on the facts and the law alone.
We do justice better when we all work together.
