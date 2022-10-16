Kish

Kish 

For the county attorney’s race, Anoka County violent crime prosecutor Wade Kish and Hennepin County prosecutor/Coon Rapids Council Member Brad Johnson are competing for the seat.

The vacancy was created after Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo terms ends at the end of the year, and he did not seek reelection. He will retire at the end of 2022 serving 12 years as county attorney.

