The Blaine boys and Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony girls track and field teams ran away with the team titles during the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships in Maple Grove May 25-28.
Winning individual championships for the Bengal boys were Brett Ringer in the 400-meter dash in 49.98 seconds and Jack Clark in the 110 hurdles (15.37).
Also winning boys conference titles were Andover’s Cameron Heppner in the 800 (2:04.33), Gabe Birkmeier in the 1,600 (4:34.13), Gus Giddings in the 300 hurdles (41.14), Ben Linde in the pole vault (13-0), 4x400 relay team of Weston Knox, Heppner, Birkmeier and Zach Johnson (3:29.30) and 4x800 relay team of Logan Meinert, Calvin Fiala, Heppner and Birkmeier (8:22.44); Anoka’s Tyler Nebelung in the shot put (49-5.5) and in the discus (159-2); Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony’s Owen Erickson in the 3,200 (9:56.12); and Totino-Grace’s Joshua Abedu-Bentsi in the high jump (6-4).
Capturing individual championships for the Panther girls were Grace Brandt in the 300 hurdles (44.95), the 4x100 relay team of Addison Stephani, Grace Brandt, Victoria Laberge and Charis Lawson (50.16), Laberge in the long jump (17-11), Ashley Stewart in the discus (120-6), Megan Monsrud in the high jump (5-2) and Lawson in the pole vault (11-6).
Winning girls titles as well from the area were Blaine’s 4x200 relay team of Ella Frieling, Brianna Fleek, Averi Wiege and Desiree Loyd (1:49.47), Andover’s 4x400 relay team of Brekkyn Lammert, Michelle Dyrdahl, Olivia Knoepfle and Claire Beckman (4:09.74), Totino-Grace’s Emilie Meyer in the 800 (2:18.30) and in the 1,600 (5:01.91) and Coon Rapids’ Kennedy Martinson in the 100 hurdles (14.91).
The Anoka boys followed Blaine in third place, with Andover in fourth, Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony in fifth, Totino-Grace in eighth and Coon Rapids in 13th.
The Anoka girls took third place, followed by Totino-Grace in sixth, Andover in seventh, Blaine in eighth and Coon Rapids in 10th.
From the area in the Tri-Metro Conference Championships May 26, event-winners were the Columbia Heights boys 4x400 relay team of Jonathan Hackett, Damon Spearmon, Chase Oates and Ben Olson (3:37.57) and Fridley’s Anthony Borom in the boys long jump (21-0.5) and triple jump (42-3.5).
