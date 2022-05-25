The Andover boys earned fifth place and Blaine earned seventh in Class AAA at the State True Team Track and Field Championships held in Stillwater May 20-21. The Totino-Grace boys earned 10th in Class AA.
Andover was powered by Blake Nyenati, who swept the hurdles with wins in the 110 in 14.45 seconds and in the 300 in 39.70, while also taking third in the 200 (22.45). The Huskies also picked up a win from their 4x400 relay in 3:26.88.
Earning third were Gus Giddings in the 110 hurdles (15.56) and Caden Wheeler in the 400 (50.18); earning fourth were Cameron Heppner in the 800 (1:59.38) and in the 1,600 (4:24.82), Giddings in the 300 hurdles (40.69) and Levi Moore in the long jump (21-0); earning fifth was the 4x200 relay team (1:32.57); and earning sixth was the 4x100 relay team (44.08).
Blaine was led individually by Andrew Edwards’ third-place shot put throw of 52-9, River Santiago taking fifth in the 3,200 (9:49.78) and sixth in the 1,600 (4:27.91), and Jeremiah Chanzu earning sixth in the 100 (11.13) and seventh in the 200 (22.59).
The Bengals also had a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay (43.47), a seventh-place finish in the 4x200 relay (1:33.03) and an eighth-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:36.02)
Tyce Smith earned sixth in the high jump (6-0), Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins earned sixth in the triple jump (41-11), Zach Halvorson earned eighth in the pole vault (12-0) and William Selinger earned eighth in the 110 hurdles (15.89).
In Class AA, the Eagles were led by fifth-place finishes from Peter Schaar in the 100 (11.38), Matthew Lindgren in the 1,600 (4:32.82), Ahjany Lee in the high jump (5-10) and Charles Baker in the discus (130-7).
Andover, Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace opened the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships with prelims May 24, with finals concluding May 26.
Individual section prelims take place June 1, with section finals June 3-4.
