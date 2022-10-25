In Andover, three candidates are vying for two open positions. Incumbent Jamie Barthel, David Dionne and Rick Engelhardt are vying for the two seats for Andover’s at large City Council positions.
Jamie Barthel
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city
I’m honored to have served you on the Andover City Council for four years. Along with my council du-ties, I have stepped up to leadership positions including vice mayor (currently), Economic Development Authority secretary and QCTV Cable Commission Board chair.
For four years, my focus has been on the strategic development of residential areas, investment in core city services, road/trail improvements and low-density housing. I am an avid supporter of the Andover Fire Department, the sheriff’s contract, improved pedestrian crossings and business expansion. Moreover, I spend time meeting and talking with residents about their concerns and ideas. Whether I return an email, make a phone call or just grab a cup of coffee, I want to be available to Andover residents; they deserve to be heard.
My City Council experience and commitment to our community make me uniquely qualified to represent Andover residents. More at www.JamieBarthel.com
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve this area or place?
The city has served residents well by focusing on core city services while keeping Andover one of the lowest-taxed cities in Anoka County. In fact, we just implemented a seven-year plan for road upgrades.
One area that could be improved is strategic planning on large projects. Over the years, we’ve had building booms and times of slower growth. Although this is not unusual, we do see years with multiple projects creating significant financial burdens and others with minimal infrastructure costs. If we have numerous neighborhoods being developed within a short time frame, all those roads will need to be re-placed at the same time in 25 years or so. This is true with trails and parks, as well. We need to plan now how to manage years with few costs for refurbishing or replacement, and other years requiring a larger budget.
As a city, we need to develop a 25-year budget plan to keep spending levels even. Some roads may need to be replaced a couple of years early or late, but the annual cost to the city should remain the same. And the plan must be reviewed yearly to ensure that all scheduled projects are still required.
David Dionne
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I earned a college degree in Business Management from Oral Roberts University and have spent the last seven years working hard as a manager at a local food distributor. In my position, I have overseen the hiring and training of new hires and managed the budget and payroll expenses. Most recently I’ve created spreadsheets to dive into and analyze our data to ensure our processes run the most efficiently. I feel these experiences will help me make fiscally responsible decisions. As a father of three, I understand the importance of servant leadership and have spent many years serving in my community and my church. I have prided myself in my career on building relationships with people who work around me. This is an imperative quality when working in public service, to better ensure we are working together to serve and to ensure the voices of our community are heard.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve this area or areas?
In 2019, the Andover City Council had a 4 to 1 vote with little transparency for an $18.2 million tax in-crease for the residents of Andover. The increase was for the expansion of the Andover Community Center. This vote happened despite the 1,467 signatures demanding that the council vote for a referendum on the issue. The fact is the last council member who voted for the tax increase and against the referendum is up for re-election this November. I am a fiscally conservative candidate who is running to bring the right priorities back to the council: roads, clean water, and public safety. Our roads are deteriorating, and I will help develop a long-term plan to extend the life of our current roads and do it to the best of our ability without borrowing money. I will work hard to ensure that every household in Andover has access to clean water. I will continue to support and work with the sheriff’s department, develop a better strategy for retaining our fire department staff, and get them the help they need to keep Andover safe.
Rick Engelhardt
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I joined the Navy at 17, and upon my graduation, I reported for boot camp and basic sonar training. I wanted to see the world, so I chose shipboard duty in Japan. From there I had the opportunity to visit many exotic and some not so exotic locations around region. Throughout my 22-year career in the military I filled a variety of roles, and many different operations including shipboard, expeditionary, command staff, training and Emergency Management.
I’ve been fortunate to have an equally diverse and successful civilian career in many fields including Manufacturing, Electronics, Information Technology, Cybersecurity and Compliance. I received my degree from Capella University and possess a variety of technical and Cyber Security Certifications and currently act as Chief Information Security Officer for a healthcare company. During my careers I’ve had the opportunity to face many challenges, work with a wide variety of people lead efforts in community involvement and support including homeless veterans’ outreach, youth sports, and a variety of efforts through church and other organizations
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
The city has had some recent challenges and some not so recent challenges including a recent water issue and not so recent Community Center expansion controversy. These along with the recent road work in several neighborhoods have brought questions, and doubts about the community and its leaders. These doubts will grow as water concerns, and other infrastructure issue on the horizon beckon. I’ve encountered numerous questions about the water quality and service in Andover, and the Accountability around the Community Center expansion. Outreach and information can quell the distrust and gather valuable feedback, helping prioritize actions. During a recent forum, a question was raised about the frequency of the Andover Newsletter, sadly an incumbent council member did not recognize the request for more.
He instead leaned on apparently lacking resources available to the citizen. Andover is a flourishing community with a varied and diverse population who expect their leadership to act on their behalf in a common sense and thoughtful banner. The community and its leaders will face many challenges in the coming years, understanding the concerns and priorities can heal the doubt, and build a renewed trust as we work together to heal and meet the coming challenges.
