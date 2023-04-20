A trip to Rice Street Beach in Anoka would yield very little beach on April 17, as flood levels were nearing street level. In addition, Mississippi River flooding is occurring in Brooklyn Park in Hennepin County, which also borders Fridley. Anoka County Parks has closed Rum River Central Regional Park in Ramsey, and south trail sections of the Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park; the Mississippi River Regional trail near Highway 610; trails to the Islands of Peace Park in Fridley, and the train under East River Road in Fridley to Manomin Park.
Ian Wreisner
A trip to Rice Street Beach in Anoka would yield very little beach on April 17, as flood levels were nearing street level.
The city of Anoka faced flooding conditions early next week as snowmelt and precipitation caused river levels crest at to 13.9 feet on Wednesday, April 19, on the Mississippi River.
Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson at an April 17 City Council meeting that at that level, water begins to flood Rice and Levy Street, where barricades and flood barriers already warned of danger earlier in the day.
“I just wanted to share some of the flood benchmarks we have in Anoka,” Peterson said. “At nine feet, we close parks and trails.”
At above ten feet, measures are taken to protect the Rice Street lift station. When waters hit 14.6 feet is when streets like Rice and Levy start to see floodwaters reach street level. The Rum River Dam starts to flood at just under 18 feet.
Moderate flooding is considered 15.5 feet, with extreme beginning at 17 feet.
The record came in 1965 when the river flooded to nearly 18 feet. While the river isn’t expected to reach record levels, it is still the most significant flood in recent history.
“For reference, on April 9, 1997, the river reached 14.76 feet,” Peterson said. “On that day, mitigation was already underway in what is now the Rivers Point neighborhood. So far, the affected trails are closed, the lift station is protected and six homes requested sand be delivered.”
The city made 50 sandbags and 3 yards of sand per household available to any properties that were expected to be reached by flooding. Two of these households were on Franklin Lane, and four were in the Dunham Oaks neighborhood.
Peterson said these neighborhoods are used to the dangers the river poses and have taken necessary precautions.
“I spoke to residents today in the most flood prone areas, they’ve reported wet basements, but are prepared for this,” Peterson said. “It’s a more common thing for their homes. We’re also watching levels carefully because this recurs quite frequently for them. Emergency management is keeping a close eye on this event and ready to respond if there’s a change in conditions.”
Peterson said that with predicted levels, APD is “comfortable” with where they’re at. Any unexpected changes could lead to 24-hour monitoring of the river and closer monitoring of neighborhoods.
Peterson also said that there are several flood restrictions that citizens have been failing to follow throughout the week. He said that no wake zones are in effect at 11.2 feet, and he has seen a number of people fail to follow the restriction.
“People are not getting the message,” Peterson said. “We’re putting out a notification that when speeding up and down the river: One, I suggest no one be on the river right now. Secondly, wake creates erosion up on people’s property - well, their yards at this point - and we can’t have that.”
For more information on 2023’s flooding, call the city of Anoka at 763-576-2700 or visit anokaminnesota.com.
