The Andover City Council approved four road projects after hearing from residents Jan. 21. One is a full reconstruction project, and the others will include a mill and overlay of streets and inspection water main valves.
The city will go out for bids in March and approve bids in April, assuming the costs are acceptable. Construction is slated to run May through August with the assessment hearing in October or November.
The reconstruction project includes roads southeast of Valley Drive, north of 157th Avenue and west of Xenia Street. The roads are rated at a 2.8 out of 10 and are about 41 years old, according to Director of Public Works David Berkowitz.
The work includes constructing concrete curb and gutter, improvements to the stormwater system, a new bituminous surface and investigating and possibly replacing soil underneath sections of the road that have settled.
The assessment for affected residents is estimated to be $6,550. Total cost for the project is estimated at approximately $1.2 million, according to the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan. Andover’s road and bridges fund covers 75%, or about $919,000, with the affected properties being assessed for the rest.
In a resident survey Peter and Carol Hedlund said they had a problem with standing water at the bottom of a hill on Genie Drive. Ethan and Carrie Hepokoski also raised concerns over lack of drainage, asking staff to improve it at the end of Genie Drive near the 16200 block due to standing water that forms from rain and snow melt, according to an email.
In an email to city staff ahead of a Dec. 3, 2019, informational meeting Rachel and Tony Peterson shared a concern that the increased flow could further degrade the ditch in front of their home. The drainage already eroded portions of their yard and occasionally overflowed into their well, according to the email.
Speakers at the public hearing, most of whom appeared to live on Genie Drive, generally opposed including concrete curb and gutters in the project. One speaker said he had never seen standing water in the neighborhood and was curious as to what properties weren’t draining. Another resident said she wasn’t in favor of curbs and gutters because it wouldn’t improve property values enough to be worth the cost.
If the city moved forward without curbs and gutters the project would have to be redesigned and could delay it another year, Berkowitz said.
“Then we would look at actually digging drainage ditches within the front yards,” Berkowitz said. “Drainage ditches impact the existing utilities that are in the ground, you have to relocate and lower utilities, and has a pretty drastic impact to the properties.”
Mill and overlay
The city also plans a mill and overlay of Jay Street Northwest between Station Parkway Northwest and Hanson Boulevard Northwest. In a mill and overlay the top layer of asphalt is ground up and replaced. The city will also repair or replace damaged curb.
In addition, the city will examine water main valves that will be exposed during the construction to replace fasteners that aren’t stainless steel.
“There are nuts and bolts within gate valves that have been shown to fail,” Berkowitz said.
Similar bolts have failed on Jay Street before, he said.
In total the project is estimated to cost almost $600,000. Of that, $85,090 will be for gate valve repairs covered by the city.
Andover assesses commercial properties based on the amount of frontage. The Jay Street construction is assessing properties at $15.38 per foot to the north of Bunker Lake Boulevard and $21.09 to the south. Assessments for affected businesses vary from $400 to $17,400.
Martin Street will see a mill and overlay between Station Parkway Northwest and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northwest. The water main valves will be inspected and necessary replacements made.
The total project cost is estimated to be $225,840. Included in that is approximately $28,900 for repairing water main gate valves.
Assessments are made at a rate of $20.65 per front foot with total assessments varying from about $400 to $20,400, according to city documents.
Another mill and overlay project will take place in the first and second additions of Woodland Estates. Water main valves also will be inspected and bolts replaced where necessary, according to city documents. That project is estimated to cost approximately $990,000 with residential assessments expected to be $720 per property.
