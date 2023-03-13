Minnesota’s legislature has announced a $17.5 billion budget surplus going into the July 1, 2023 biennium. This was followed by calls of over taxation from several local lawmakers, and rebate checks have found support from both sides of the aisle.
November’s predictions rang true, and on Feb. 27 the Minnesota House announced that it is anticipating a $17.5 billion in surplus for the next two years, beginning on July 1. This number came close to the projected $17.6 billion given in November. The number did not drastically increase as a Feb. law requires past and predicted inflation to be factored into the total surplus.
ABC Newspapers reached out to Sen. Matt Norris, DFL-Blaine, for his reaction to the surplus. Norris hopes to see some of the funds utilized to improve some of his most pressing issues in Blaine, including improvements to Highway 65 and repairs to the National Sports Center.
“Minnesota’s $17.5 billion surplus provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leave a legacy that will guarantee prosperity in our state for decades to come,” Norris said. “As a result, I’m focused on how the surplus can be used to generate the biggest and longest-term return on investment for Minnesota. In particular, this means investing in infrastructure, housing, and education, while looking for meaningful ways to return part of the surplus directly to Minnesotans.”
Several local politicians were quick to respond to the surplus announcement, sending out press releases responding to the high number. Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, criticized the total as being indicative of over-taxation, while also focusing on ways he thinks Minnesota could alleviate citizen’s tax burdens.
“With a $17.5 billion surplus, our state has more than enough money to fully fund our needs and provide ongoing and permanent tax relief,” Abeler said. “Minnesota is one of only 11 states that taxes retirees on their Social Security income and the surplus indicates that there is no excuse to not end this burdensome tax once and for all.”
Sen. Michael Kreun, R-Blaine, reacted similarly, stating that the high number is a result of overtaxation and stating his approval for a rebate check to offset the taxation. He said that the Minnesota GOP will be proposing $2,200 checks for single citizens and $4,400 for joint filers.
“Minnesotans expect us to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, but such a historic surplus demonstrates the opposite,” Kreun said. “Families across the state have been over-taxed for too long, and instead of prioritizing tax relief, Democrats are using this money to fund partisan projects. Our bill offering rebate checks would have offered much-needed relief to those hurting the most from the effects of inflation.”
Rebate checks have found bipartisan support this legislative session. Gov. Tim Walz announced during his budget plan in January that he included $1,000 rebates for single filers and $2,000 for joint, with $200 per child up to $2,600 total per family. Eligibility under Walz’s budget would be income based.
“This (surplus) is good news for Minnesotans,” Walz told Session Daily. “Having a highly educated workforce has allowed us to create an economy that allowed us to weather some of the most challenging times in our nation’s history over the last three years.”
Walz further added on Twitter that he sees the surplus as an opportunity to advance legislation that will allow Minnesota to “invest in education, children, health and safety while lowering costs, cutting taxes and sending checks to Minnesotans across the state.”
Commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget Jim Schowalter told Session Daily that the lack of significant change from the projected budget was a good sign for a stable Minnesota economy.
“This is amazingly close to what we predicted in our last forecast,” Schowalter said. “In December, I suggested that the ups and downs of the state budget were starting to get a little less extreme. I’m happy to say that this forecast confirms that expectation. The economy is stable and the budget outlook is very good.”
Of the total surplus, $12.5 billion is being considered as “one-time money” by the legislature, meaning that it comes from non-renewing sources such as COVID-19 relief funds or unused surplus from the previous biennium. Had surplus not been taken into account as per the new Minnesota law, it is predicted to have been around $19 billion.
