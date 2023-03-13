State capitol
Minnesota’s legislature has announced a $17.5 billion budget surplus going into the July 1, 2023 biennium. This was followed by calls of over taxation from several local lawmakers, and rebate checks have found support from both sides of the aisle.

 File photo by Paige Kieffer

November’s predictions rang true, and on Feb. 27 the Minnesota House announced that it is anticipating a $17.5 billion in surplus for the next two years, beginning on July 1. This number came close to the projected $17.6 billion given in November. The number did not drastically increase as a Feb. law requires past and predicted inflation to be factored into the total surplus.

ABC Newspapers reached out to Sen. Matt Norris, DFL-Blaine, for his reaction to the surplus. Norris hopes to see some of the funds utilized to improve some of his most pressing issues in Blaine, including improvements to Highway 65 and repairs to the National Sports Center.

