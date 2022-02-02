The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recommends extending the city of Andover’s municipal water system to provide access to safe drinking water for residents of the Red Oaks neighborhood.
The MPCA found traces of a contaminant known as 1,4-dixoane — a clear, water-soluble liquid that can cause adverse health effects when consumed — in private wells within the Red Oaks neighborhood last year. Since then, the state has provided affected residents with bottled water for drinking and cooking. The contaminant isn’t known to present any health risks by being absorbed through the skin via a shower, Minnesota Department of Health research scientist David Jones said.
While the presence of 1,4-dixoane sounds scary, Jones said residents shouldn’t worry too much about the situation.
“You don’t need to be freaked out about this,” Jones said. “You don’t need to lose sleep.”
Red Oaks is located southwest of a closed landfill site, so the state does routine testing in the area to make sure the landfill isn’t causing any problems, Matt Croaston, communications strategist for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, said.
Gov. Tim Walz included $12 million for the project in his proposed bonding bill for the Legislature to consider. Under the governor’s proposal, the state, at no cost to homeowners, would install a new municipal water main on streets where properties’ well water tested above the health risk limit for 1,4-dioxane. The water mains would be an extension of the city’s municipal water system.
The state tested a total of 144 private water wells in Andover, and 46 tested above the health risk limit for 1,4-dioxane. Three more wells tested right at the health risk level, Croaston said.
The properties that tested at or above the limit are focused in the southeastern portion of the Red Oaks development. Several wells within the neighborhood had no contamination detected. The uncontaminated wells will be monitored to ensure residents’ safety.
In May of 2021 the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency sampled five private wells in the Red Oaks neighborhood, and one came back showing evidence of 1.1 parts per billion of 1,4-dioxane.
In July the agency tested private wells south and southwest of the landfill nearby.
Properties with wells that tested positive for the contaminant were notified.
Initial investigation showed there were higher concentrations of 1,4-dioxane south of the landfill than in other places.
The source of the contaminant is unknown.
“We’ve heard from a few different folks that there’s some different historical land uses in that neck of the woods, ... you know, dumps and auto-shop-type places — that may have been potentially been contributing,” Croaston said. “That’s kind of hard to know. That’s a different stage step of the investigation process, where we start to look at different real estate records and all kinds of different factors that would help us understand where it is coming in. So we can’t rule out the landfill, but we cannot say for sure it’s from the landfill at this point.”
It’s too soon to have a timeline for the installation of new water mains, Croaston said.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there aren’t any studies on humans that show a link between exposure to 1,4-dioxane and cancer, but when animals in a lab were exposed to very high amounts of the contaminant, tumors arose.
The health risk limit for 1,4-dioxane is 1 microgram per liter, based on “a cancer risk of one additional cancer in 100,000 people consuming the water on a daily basis for a lifetime,” according the Department of Health.
“We’re really erring on the side of being very protective, because that’s our job,” Jones said.
The Health Department aims to protect even the most vulnerable population from potential health hazards, so installing a water main would protect the elderly, children and those with weakened immune systems from the potential dangers of 1,4-dioxane, Jones said.
“We want everybody to have adequate protection,” he said. “There is some uncertainty in data systems from animal studies. So we make it very protective, because we don’t want to be wrong.”
Exposure to 100 micrograms per liter for several years, or 300 micrograms per liter for over a month, can increase liver, kidney and respiratory problems in certain people, according to the Department of Health.
Showering seems to cause little to no risk.
Pets exposed to the contaminant in drinking water have the same health risks as in humans.
The contaminant is commonly found in laundry soap, Jones said.
Once 1,4-dioxane is in water, it’s difficult to remove. In fact, water would need to reach far beyond a boiling point to get rid of the contaminant, Jones said.
“That’s not ever happening in the house, because that house would be on fire,” he said.
In the meantime, the state is continuing to provide residents with bottled water so they can avoid drinking the contaminated water from their wells.
A virtual public meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, to discuss the state’s mitigation and monitoring plan for the area. Those interested in learning more about the situation or attending the meeting can find a link at tinyurl.com/3akyfzpf. Residents can also join the meeting by calling 651-395-7448 and entering the code 232 631 779#.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.