Blaine/Andover senior Sophia Larson closed her high school career in style, posting a pair of top-six event performances en route to a 13th-place finish in the all-around at the Class AA state gymnastics championships at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul Feb. 24-25.

Larson earned fifth place on bars with a score of 9.4. On vault, she hit a score of 9.425 on her first run, then landed a 9.6 on her final attempt to secure the medal performance. Larson added a 34th-place finish on beam (8.5) and 46th-place finish on floor (8.65). Larson finished with a 13th-place all-around total of 36.15.

