Blaine/Andover senior Sophia Larson closed her high school career in style, posting a pair of top-six event performances en route to a 13th-place finish in the all-around at the Class AA state gymnastics championships at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul Feb. 24-25.
Larson earned fifth place on bars with a score of 9.4. On vault, she hit a score of 9.425 on her first run, then landed a 9.6 on her final attempt to secure the medal performance. Larson added a 34th-place finish on beam (8.5) and 46th-place finish on floor (8.65). Larson finished with a 13th-place all-around total of 36.15.
The state run came a week after winning the Section 7AA individual all-around title.
“My goal was to try my best and remember to stay calm throughout the meet,” Larson said. “I did this by thinking about one thing at a time and moving on from things that didn’t go as planned. Overall, I am very happy with how the meet went! On beam, I was overall happy with my score, even though I did fall on my full turn and had some wobbles. On floor I messed up my jumps, but very happy with my tumbling; on vault and bars I’m very happy with how those events went, I met my PR on both events!
“Hearing my name called for the all-around champion was almost unbelievable — having the opportunity to experience something like that is unforgettable!”
Anoka 8th as team
Anoka earned eighth place in the Class AA state gymnastics team competition.
The Tornadoes’ highest event score came on vault, with a combined total of 36.0. Annie Hjelle led the way with a 9.15. Sydney West was the leader on bars (9.175), Sarah Gatlin had the top score on beam (9.125) and Hjelle had the top mark on floor (9.125).
Anoka junior Sydney West earned 18th in the individual all-around the following day with a score of 35.675. West finished 14th on bars (9.175), 32nd on beam (8.575), 41st on vault (9.1) and 43rd on floor (8.825).
