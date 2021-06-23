The leaderboards were filled with area teams and individuals across all three classes of competition during the State Golf Championships June 15-16, with a pair of runner-up team performances and a string of top individual finishes.
A day after state competition, Blaine’s Kathryn VanArragon went on to advance to the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur Championship.
Class AAA
Spring Lake Park’s Mason Roloff tied for fourth place in the boys competition and VanArragon tied for fourth in the girls competition at the Class AAA meet, held at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
Roloff posted a two-day score of 140, six strokes off the medalist. Jack Wellen tied for 28th for Spring Lake Park with a score of 151, Blaine’s Benjamin Solum tied for 31st with a total of 152 and Andover’s Jack Reinardy tied for 36th at 153.
VanArragon posted a two-day total of 145, six strokes off the medalist.
Class AA
The Totino-Grace boys team finished as the runner-up in the Class AA meet, held at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Andrew Ramos and Peyton Savageau led the Eagles individually with a pair of top-15 performances. Ramos tied for sixth place with a two-day score of 150, while Savageau tied for 14th with a total of 154.
Nate Appelhof tied for 33rd, Andrew Quiram tied for 42nd, Charlie Givens tied for 50th and Beck Marchiniak tied for 71st.
The Eagles finished with a team total of 616. Cloquet took first with a score of 598.
Totino-Grace’s Caylin Cantwell tied for 34th in the Class AA girls meet.
Class A
The Legacy Christian Academy boys team finished as the runner-up in the Class A meet, held at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Tommy Steffen and Trent Harrison provided a pair of top-10 finishes to pace the Lions, tying for ninth overall with matching two-day totals of 152.
Brian Halcomb tied for 31st, Parker Stromquist tied for 41st, Jake Wald tied for 74th and Ty Nelson tied for 81st for the Lions.
The Lions finished with a team total of 642. Fertile-Beltrami took first with a score of 629.
In the girls competition, Legacy Christian Academy earned ninth as a team. Hannah Compton tied for 13th place with a two-day score of 184, Raquelle Nelson tied for 32nd, Emily Brandt tied for 58th and Miranda Demars finished 81st.
VanArragon advances to U.S. Junior Amateur
There was no rest for VanArragon, who transitioned immediately to the 2021 U.S. Girls Junior Amateur Qualifier June 17 held at Pioneer Creek Golf Course in Maple Plain.
VanArragon was one of three individuals to advance at the event, placing third with a round of 73.
The U.S. Girls Junior Amateur Championship is scheduled for July 12-17 at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
