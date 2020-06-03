“I started playing tennis all the way back in second grade. I got a tennis racket for Christmas that year and I asked my parents if I could sign up for lessons. After that first lesson I immediately fell in love with the sport."
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis all the way back in second grade. I got a tennis racket for Christmas that year and I asked my parents if I could sign up for lessons. After that first lesson I immediately fell in love with the sport. My dad even bought a small tennis net from Menards and built posts for it out of PVC pipes so we could play on our driveway. It may not have been the best, but it definitely got a lot of use.”
Enjoy most about sport
“As a mainly singles player, I personally like how independent it is. You always have to be confident in what you do because if you aren’t, the rest of the team can’t be there to back you up and help you win your match. I like rising during big pressure moments and the adrenaline rush of having a big comeback.”
Favorite part of team
“The fun practices and car rides, especially the rides to Grand Rapids. Jamming out and getting hyped up before a big match. Everyone is always so supportive of one another and I think that good attitude is what led us to such a successful few seasons.”
Top high school tennis memory
“Honestly there are so many great memories. But none were more emotional than when I made it to state. Being the fifth seed and beating my rival in the quarterfinals and taking out the first seed in the semis – that is something I’ve wanted to accomplish since I was very little and it felt so good to finally make the dream come true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.