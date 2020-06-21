Start in tennis
“I started in ninth grade because my brother and friends said it was not too hard to be decent and it was really fun.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The thing I like most is the challenge of it. Since I haven’t played for very long there are so many ways for me to improve and I enjoy that.”
Favorite part of team
“I love that we are all friends and most of us tend to hang out outside of practice too. It is a great dynamic to have.”
Top high school tennis memory
“Playing volleyball at Sugar Lake after the Grand Rapids match.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.