“The thing I enjoy most about the sport is the team aspect. I love being able to rally with my team and get pumped up as we are in a rally.”
Start in baseball
“I first started playing baseball since I could play T-Ball. So, well over 10 years I have been playing baseball.”
Enjoy most about sport
“The thing I enjoy most about the sport is the team aspect. I love being able to rally with my team and get pumped up as we are in a rally.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part about my team is the unity we have. We are all close, whether it’s senior to freshmen or sophomore to junior. We all like to hang out outside of the field.”
Top high school baseball memory
“My first top high school baseball memory is being able to watch my brother play in the state championship, with my brother coaching. For myself, it was hitting back-to-back triples in a big section game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.